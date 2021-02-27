Outdoors notes: Habitat will help deer survive in harsh weather

For wildlife, surviving an average winter is challenging enough.

When the winter includes consecutive days where temperatures don’t cross above zero and new snow arrives weekly, survival can become extremely difficult.

“Every winter we lose wildlife but in winters like this, we do expect some additional mortality,” said Tyler Harms, deer program leader for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Putting out piles of corn or grain for the deer can cause more harm than good, Harms said.

It can increase the risk of spreading disease through the local herd.

“All it takes is for one deer to be infected with a disease to stop by, feed on the corn and leave its saliva and urine behind for there to become an outbreak,” he said.

When the snow is deep and it’s hard to find food, deer will adjust biologically to the situation to conserve energy, Harms said. They will congregate in places where there is shelter and they can conserve their energy.

Those interested in helping deer to survive harsh winters are encouraged to reach out to their local wildlife biologist to discuss what types of habitat and food sources to install that benefit deer.