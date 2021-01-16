Outdoors notes: Incentives being offered to Conservation Reserve Program enrollees

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is offering additional incentives to landowners who sign up for the Conservation Reserve Program.

Agricultural producers and private landowners can enroll in the CRP through Feb. 12, or continuous CRP practices until Oct. 1. The program provides annual rental payments for land devoted to conservation.

Through CRP, farmers and ranchers establish a perennial cover, such as a stand of native grasses to help control soil erosion, improve water quality and enhance wildlife habitat on marginal cropland.

Expanding grassland habitat in agricultural landscapes is a large component of the Game and Parks’ Berggren Plan to improve pheasant hunting. A variety of additional financial incentives is being offered within eight priority areas of the state to encourage landowner participation.

John Laux, Game and Parks upland habitat and access program manager, said grasslands restored through CRP provide critical habitat for ring-necked pheasants and other grassland-dependent wildlife in Nebraska and beyond.