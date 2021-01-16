Outdoors notes: Incentives being offered to Conservation Reserve Program enrollees

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is offering additional incentives to landowners who sign up for the Conservation Reserve Program.
Agricultural producers and private landowners can enroll in the CRP through Feb. 12, or continuous CRP practices until Oct. 1. The program provides annual rental payments for land devoted to conservation.
Through CRP, farmers and ranchers establish a perennial cover, such as a stand of native grasses to help control soil erosion, improve water quality and enhance wildlife habitat on marginal cropland.
Expanding grassland habitat in agricultural landscapes is a large component of the Game and Parks’ Berggren Plan to improve pheasant hunting. A variety of additional financial incentives is being offered within eight priority areas of the state to encourage landowner participation.
John Laux, Game and Parks upland habitat and access program manager, said grasslands restored through CRP provide critical habitat for ring-necked pheasants and other grassland-dependent wildlife in Nebraska and beyond.
“CRP fields provide undisturbed cover necessary for nesting and brood-rearing that is otherwise lacking in many areas of the state,” Laux said. “CRP is unique in its ability to restore habitat at the landscape scale and is undoubtedly one of the most impactful programs of the federal farm bill.”
New land offered in the program must have been planted for four out of the six crop years from 2012-2017. Additionally, producers with land already enrolled but expiring Sept. 30 can re-enroll this year. Fields or portions of fields offered by landowners are evaluated competitively based on soil types and other factors. CRP contracts can run for 10 to 15 years, and accepted offers will begin Oct. 1.
More information from a question-and-answer session is posted at nebraskapf.com/crp-signup. The live sessions are 1 p.m. Tuesday, 6 p.m. Wednesday and noon Thursday.
Deer season extended
Because of deer depredation issues, Nebraska’s late season in the River Antlerless area has been extended for residents through Jan. 31.
The Commission’s deer harvest data, along with landowner complaints, have shown insufficient antlerless whitetail harvest in the River Antlerless area. Game and Parks has increased deer permits in many units across the state to kill more deer and reduce the population, but haven't reached the desired antlerless harvest.
Only the River Antlerless area and permit was extended. All bag limits remain the same. Only antlerless whitetail deer may be taken, shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset.
Purchase park swag
Merchandise celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission parks system is available for purchase.
Items will be available online at YourNebraskaParks100.org/merchandise. The initial product launch includes vinyl stickers featuring the Nebraska State Parks centennial logo, iron-on patches and a special-edition commemorative coin. Coming soon are T-shirts, fanny packs, coffee mugs, water bottles, flying discs, coasters, hats and more.
Proceeds from the sales will go to the parks’ fund for improvement projects, including improved infrastructure, new amenities and added accessibility.