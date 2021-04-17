Outdoors notes: Nebraska Game and Parks to consider hunting recommendations

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will consider recommendations for 2021 deer, antelope and elk hunting seasons when it meets Tuesday in Kearney.

The public hearing at 8 a.m. in the North Loper Room of the Holiday Inn, 110 2nd Ave., is for proposed amendments pertaining to season dates, bag limits, permit quantities and areas open for deer, antelope and elk hunting.

Game and Parks staff will recommend deer permit increases and additional bonus antlerless-only whitetail tags in several management units to stabilize populations. For antelope management units, it will be recommended that 39 either-sex permits and 390 doe-fawn permits be added. To reduce elk populations in many units, an additional 78 bull elk and 267 antlerless elk permits will be recommended.

The commissioners also will hear staff updates on shooting range development, fisheries research at Harlan County Reservoir, water policy and the National Archery in the Schools program. They also will hear a law enforcement staffing plan and an environmental report.

Bighorn sheep lottery

Game and Parks Commission will accept applications for a bighorn sheep lottery permit beginning Monday.