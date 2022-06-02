Pair of five-run innings doom Omaha Storm Chasers in loss to Indianapolis

Two five-run innings helped spark Indianapolis to a 13-3 win over Omaha at Werner Park on Wednesday.

After the Storm Chasers (25-24) fell behind in the second inning, Nick Pratto's solo homer evened it 1-1 in the fourth. But the tie didn't last long.

Canaan Smith-Njigba hit a two-run double and Travis Swaggerty drove him in with a two-run homer. Swaggerty added a bases-loaded walk and Carter Bins a two-run double to cap the scoring in the eighth inning.

Michael A. Taylor drove in two runs for Omaha, which was held to four hits by five Indianapolis (25-24) pitchers.

The third game of the six-game series is at 7:05 p.m. Thursday.