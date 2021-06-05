 Skip to main content
Papio grad Luke Barr, Husker senior Autumn Haebig qualify for 'A' finals at US Swim Trials
Two area swimmers qualified Saturday for the ‘A’ finals in the second day of prelims at the U.S. Olympic Trials Wave I meet.

Nebraska senior Autumn Haebig was the top qualifier in her event for the second consecutive day when she finished the 200-meter freestyle in 2:01.59 at the CHI Health Center.

Haebig, who won Friday’s 100 backstroke, was third in her heat halfway through the race before taking lead at the final turn with a 150 split of 30.69 before pulling away from Tennessee’s Ellie Caldow to win by 1.10 seconds.

Papillion-La Vista graduate Luke Barr qualified seventh for Saturday night’s ‘A’ final by winning the final heat in 1:02.44, which also was his seed time for the meet.

The top two finishers in each of Saturday night’s ‘A’ finals, which will begin at 7 p.m., qualify for the Wave II meet that begins June 13. With her win Friday, Haebig has qualified in her three events, including the 200 free.

Tori Beeler, another Nebraska senior, finished 44th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.83.

Steve covers swimming, softball, track and field, the Omaha Lancers and more for The World-Herald.

