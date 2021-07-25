Patterson: As Storm Chaser, Bobby Witt Jr. is giving Kansas City Royals fans hope

Like many other Kansas City Royals fans, I couldn’t wait to see Bobby Witt Jr. in action.
The No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 major league draft has been hailed as the team’s next great player. The 21-year-old shortstop made his Omaha Storm Chasers debut Tuesday against the St. Paul Saints, and we were at the game Wednesday night.
On Bark at the Park Night when fans could bring their dogs, the appropriately named Brandon Barker drew the start. Omaha fell behind by a run after just two batters, not a great omen for the game.
Wearing No. 7, Witt batted second in the order — one slot ahead of Nick Pratto. Another ballyhooed minor leaguer in the Royals’ farm system, Pratto was promoted with Witt from Double-A Northwest Arkansas last Sunday.
In his first press conference with Omaha, Witt called Pratto “like an older brother that I never had.”
Witt flashed his speed in his first at bat, beating out an infield grounder to first. The fans at Werner Park applauded his hustle, though he was stranded after Pratto was robbed of extra bases after a diving catch by the left fielder.
Witt made his best defensive play in the third. He dived to his right to snag a grounder, scrambled to his feet and made a strong throw to first for the out.
What he did at the plate in the bottom of the inning was even better.
Witt drove a ball deep into the left-center field alley and turned on the jets as he rounded second base. He steamed around third and slid headfirst across home plate.
His inside-the-park home run lit up Twitter shortly after, and it certainly didn’t go unnoticed by Royals fans in Kansas City.
Witt made a nice turn on a 4-6-3 double play in the fifth, and a guy sitting behind us started referring to him as “the next big thing.”
He got his third hit in the bottom of the inning, singling to right-center field. That boosted Witt’s average in his second game with the Chasers to .556.
There was a little comic relief in the sixth when St. Paul manager Toby Gardenhire stormed out of the dugout for the fourth time to argue with the umpires. The son of former Minnesota Twins manager Ron Gardenhire finally got tossed, and the fans approved.
The Saints trailed in the seventh before a pair of two-run homers gave them a 7-5 lead. Witt came up in the bottom of the inning but struck out on three pitches.
With the Chasers trailing by a run and down to their last out in the ninth, Pratto made his bid to force extra innings. He narrowly missed a homer to deepest left-center and settled for a double, but was stranded when the next batter flew out to end the game.
Witt went 3 for 5 on Wednesday night, and his transition from Double-A to Triple-A has been a smooth one. The kid seems to have all the tools, and his promotion to the bigs would appear imminent.
I caught a snippet of Witt’s dad talking about his son the other day, and the major league voice of experience made a promising point. The senior Witt, who pitched in the majors for 16 seasons, said Junior never gets too high or too low after games.
That’s the kind of even keel that should serve him well over a 162-game MLB grind.
It was only one game, but seeing Witt certainly was worth the trip to Werner Park. To quote my wife, “He’s fun to watch.”
Walking out of the stadium, the thought of Witt and Pratto — and several others playing for the first-place Chasers — reaching the majors gave me the one thing that all Royals fans so desperately need.
Hope.
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH