Patterson: As Storm Chaser, Bobby Witt Jr. is giving Kansas City Royals fans hope

Like many other Kansas City Royals fans, I couldn’t wait to see Bobby Witt Jr. in action.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 major league draft has been hailed as the team’s next great player. The 21-year-old shortstop made his Omaha Storm Chasers debut Tuesday against the St. Paul Saints, and we were at the game Wednesday night.

On Bark at the Park Night when fans could bring their dogs, the appropriately named Brandon Barker drew the start. Omaha fell behind by a run after just two batters, not a great omen for the game.

Wearing No. 7, Witt batted second in the order — one slot ahead of Nick Pratto. Another ballyhooed minor leaguer in the Royals’ farm system, Pratto was promoted with Witt from Double-A Northwest Arkansas last Sunday.

In his first press conference with Omaha, Witt called Pratto “like an older brother that I never had.”

Witt flashed his speed in his first at bat, beating out an infield grounder to first. The fans at Werner Park applauded his hustle, though he was stranded after Pratto was robbed of extra bases after a diving catch by the left fielder.

Witt made his best defensive play in the third. He dived to his right to snag a grounder, scrambled to his feet and made a strong throw to first for the out.