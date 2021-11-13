'Perfect' conditions make for strong start to Nebraska's deer season

Hunters enjoyed perfect weather for the start of the firearm deer season Saturday, and harvest success seemed strong, as well.

“Everybody at check stations seems fairly busy, so that seems to be good news,” said Luke Meduna, big game program manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

The nine-day firearm season started Saturday and runs until next Sunday. Most check stations are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

Tony Korth, parks superintendent at Schramm Park State Recreation Area, said he and his staff had checked in 54 deer by 3 p.m.

“Weather has been mild, conditions are very good and hunters are happy,” he said. “We’ve seen a lot of deer.’’

Adam Kester, manning a check station in North Platte, said he’d seen more than 80 deer by 3 p.m. It was about a 50-50 mix of mule and whitetail deer.

“Hunters are saying there is a lot of deer movement and they are seeing a lot of deer,” he said. “Overall, it’s been good. The weather is just perfect.”

Kester said he was excited that so many people who came in were public lands hunters.

“It’s great to see,” he said.