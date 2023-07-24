St. Paul got two long looks at Storm Chaser pitcher Anthony Veneziano last week.

The Saints did very little both times. That's been the case for most opponents this season against Omaha's tall left-handed starter.

The 6-foot-6 Veneziano has compiled a 9-1 record in 16 starts this season — eight were at Double-A Northwest Arkansas and the last eight have been with Omaha.

Among all pitchers in the Royals' minor league system, Veneziano is in the top five in innings pitched (84.2), strikeouts (84), ERA (2.66) and WHIP (1.13). And his nine wins are best in the Royals' system.

Veneziano said his preseason goal was to get 10 wins, "but at the end of the day, if you give your team a chance to win, that's my job as a pitcher."

Veneziano, who played collegiately at Coastal Carolina before being taken by the Royals in the 10th draft of the 2019 draft, certainly has been doing that since his promotion to Omaha on May 19. He wasn't credited with a win in either game against St. Paul, but the Chasers eventually won both by scores of 1-0 and 3-1.

In his last six starts, Veneziano has allowed a total of four earned runs over 32.2 innings. He's gone at least five innings in all six starts.

Last Tuesday, he threw five shutout innings, allowing two hits, struck out seven as 50 of his 77 pitches were strikes. On Sunday, he took a shutout into the sixth inning before a two-out double scored St. Paul's only run on a close play at the plate.

His line Sunday — six innings, four hits, five strikeouts, no walks and 56 of his 81 pitches were strikes. Limiting walks is key to Veneziano's success.

"That's the main thing, and in the offseason, I worked really hard with our pitching development side of things. They really laid out a good plan on what steps for me to take coming into this year to be ready to go," he said. "Not that I didn't do that before 2022, but I had a clearer picture. I knew what my strengths were and what I needed to work on."

Veneziano walked 66 in 122 innings last season at Double-A, leading to his worst season in the minors. He went 6-9 with a 5.72 ERA and a 1.62 WHIP.

"I know what it feels like to be really good and I know what it feels like to be really bad," said Veneziano, who grew up just outside of New York City. "I don't want to be in the middle, but I need my emotions to be in the middle so I can be consistent for the whole year."

Veneziano isn't on Kansas City's 40-man roster, but he's making his case. His next start is slated to be this weekend at Columbus.

The Columbus series begins at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday.​ Omaha enters the series on a three-game win streak.

