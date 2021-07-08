Pole vaulters return to the Capitol District on Thursday

Patrons in the Capitol District searching for a unique dining experience Thursday will have two opportunities to try a side of pole vault with their main courses.
The Capitol District Pole Vault will bring some of the nation’s top male and female vaulters to downtown Omaha. The high school competition is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. with the men’s and women’s collegiate/elite competitors beginning at 6 p.m.
While the three men and women who qualified last month for the U.S. Olympic team headed to Tokyo won’t be back for the second installment of the street vault, there are other competitors who have represented the U.S. in international competitions.
Kansas junior Zach Bradford, who was the youngest member of Team USA at the 2019 world championships, headlines the men’s field along with former Nebraska standout Tyler Loontjer.
Former Oregon and San Diego State standout Kortney Ross, who finished fourth at the 2019 Drake Relays, is back for her second appearance after competing in the 2019 competition.
Concordia junior-to-be Josie Puelz, a Lincoln Lutheran grad who won the NAIA indoor and outdoor championships this season, also is in the field of seven women.
Street vaults — pole vault competitions not conducted at track venues — have been popular for decades in Europe and major meets in the U.S. The runway and pit, which were put in place Tuesday, run west to east between 10th and 12th Streets parallel to Capitol Avenue toward the Marriott Hotel.
Omaha Sports Commission President and Executive Director Josh Todd said there are still VIP tables available for the evening competition. There is no charge for the event except for those VIP tables near the pit. Reservations for the remaining four-seat tables can be made through Lindsay@omahasports.org.
“It’s another fun summer event and a chance for people to get out and enjoy a fun afternoon or evening,” Todd said. “Food and beverages will be available, some of the best high school vaulters will compete in the afternoon before the elite vaulters in the evening.”
Bradford set the Jayhawks indoor school record in 2020 by clearing 19-¼. He finished fifth at the 2021 NCAA outdoor championship.