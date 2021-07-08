Pole vaulters return to the Capitol District on Thursday

Patrons in the Capitol District searching for a unique dining experience Thursday will have two opportunities to try a side of pole vault with their main courses.

The Capitol District Pole Vault will bring some of the nation’s top male and female vaulters to downtown Omaha. The high school competition is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. with the men’s and women’s collegiate/elite competitors beginning at 6 p.m.

While the three men and women who qualified last month for the U.S. Olympic team headed to Tokyo won’t be back for the second installment of the street vault, there are other competitors who have represented the U.S. in international competitions.

Kansas junior Zach Bradford, who was the youngest member of Team USA at the 2019 world championships, headlines the men’s field along with former Nebraska standout Tyler Loontjer.

Former Oregon and San Diego State standout Kortney Ross, who finished fourth at the 2019 Drake Relays, is back for her second appearance after competing in the 2019 competition.

Concordia junior-to-be Josie Puelz, a Lincoln Lutheran grad who won the NAIA indoor and outdoor championships this season, also is in the field of seven women.