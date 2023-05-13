Now’s not the time to let up on the gas. But there’s no longer the worry about watching the fuel gauge.

April changed how Scott Gutschewski can drive through the Korn Ferry Tour. A win and a fifth-place finish have him fifth on the tour’s point list, from which the top 30 at season’s end in October graduate to the PGA Tour.

After two weeks without an event, the KFT resumes this week in Kansas City.

Gootch is as hot as anyone else. He was medalist last week at the U.S. Open local qualifier at Omaha Country Club.

While a KFT win only guarantees a spot on that tour for the following year, Scott is trending toward returning for a fifth time to the PGA Tour. That would have to be close to a record, as would be a return to the bigs at 47 (his birthday is Oct. 1).

“Well, sure, there’s obviously a little less pressure. But I mean, you want to finish as high as you can, right? You want to lead the money list if you can,’’ he said after his round at OCC. “I know Ben (Kohles, former Cox Classic champion) has a nice lead because he's won twice already.

“But you want to get as high on that priority system as you can. It gives me some freedom, to never feel like I have to play, and play when I want to play. I’m not going to skip eight events or anything, but I’m going to look at my schedule and make sure I stay fresh.”

Hard to breakthrough

Last fall, Carson Schaake of Omaha and Noah Hofman of McCook made it to the final stage of the Korn Ferry Tour qualifying. They each received conditional status.

Has that gotten either into a tournament yet? Nope.

Schaake will be traveling to Monday qualifiers with his brother Alex, who like Gutschewski will be in a U.S. Open sectional. The conditional status, Alex said, allows Carson to avoid pre-qualifying for the PGA Tour Mondays and to pay a reduced entry fee for the Korn Ferry Mondays.

They were living in Arizona over the winter and playing the Asher Tour mini circuit. Alex made four of six cuts, all ending in top-20 finishes. Carson went 4-for-4, with three top-10s. Back in town, Alex has been playing often at OCC with retired NFL running back Danny Woodhead.

The Schaakes are fired up about the Pinnacle Bank Championship in August at Indian Creek returning to a normal event, with opportunities for local qualifiers again.

“I actually didn't know that until a few weeks ago I heard that it wasn't the final event anymore. And I didn't put two and two together that there would probably be a Monday qualifier,’’ Alex said. “That’s awesome. I mean, the opportunities that PBC gives to everyone, they gave to me and Carson, was awesome. I can't thank them enough. Hopefully I can play again. Hopefully Carson can get in and up his status little bit.”

The Schaakes were in the 2020 PBC together, Alex making the cut. He also played in 2018.

Merry Mex at Prep

Lee Trevino is the next golf celebrity to grace Omaha Creighton Prep’s Sports Night. The 83-year-old legend will appear Sept. 11.

Somebody (me?) better ask him about the snake, rubber or real, that he tossed at Jack Nicklaus before their 18-hole U.S. Open playoff in 1971 (lest you forgot, Trevino won).

Trevino’s last public appearance in Omaha was at the 2001 Showdown at Shadow Ridge II exhibition at the west Omaha club. It was an all-star foursome — Arnold Palmer, Gary Player and Chi Chi Rodriguez the others.

New bag for Martin

They call Steven Alker an ATM machine, and why not? The New Zealander, a journeyman on the PGA and Korn Ferry Tours, has 31 top-10 finishes, 25 top-5s and six wins –in 38 starts. And he’s only 51.

That’s why.

This week, Omahan Troy Martin worked his first tournament as Alker’s full-time caddie. Alker’s caddie of four years, Sam Workman, died in February, six days after a diagnosis of terminal liver and stomach cancer.

Martin has been Stephen Ames’ caddie. But Ames bypassed the first tournament that Alker was in need of a caddie, so Martin was free. The offer to work full-time came in the past couple of weeks.

“Alker is the best player I’ve ever seen on the Champions Tour,’’ Martin said.

Fate can provide interesting twists. Martin wasn’t on Alker’s bag in time for the pro’s win two weeks ago. And he wasn’t on Ames’ bag last week when Ames won. Both instances, the winner’s son was the caddie.

Ivy Academy adding golf

A fundraiser last week at Tiger Tom’s kicked off the Ivy League Youth Sports Academy’s golf program. Girls in grades 4 to 8 can participate starting in October.

Husker hall of fame basketball player Maurtice Ivy, the program’s founder, is making golf its fourth sport in honor of her late father, Tom, an avid golfer who played often in The World-Herald Publinks and kept the Cornhusker Golf Club tournament going for many years.

Tom Ivy, 78, died two years ago.

The program’s website can be found here.