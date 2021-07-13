Pospisil: Imagining the possibilities for US Senior Open's return to Omaha

Eight years from now, how much of this fantasy story will have been true?

If Omaha Country Club members want the Senior Open to come back, it’s virtually a done deal the USGA will jump on the invitation. The new grass on the greens, the new bunkers and the yeoman effort to get the course playable Saturday after the hurricane-level storm only further endear the club with the United States Golf Association.

What pros could be here for the first time in 2029? Beside Phil and Tiger, they include Padraig Harrington, David Duval and Justin Leonard at 57; Stewart Cink and Lee Westwood at 56; Jason Gore at 55; and Ian Poulter, Zach Johnson, Pat Perez, Rory Sabbatini, Ryan Armour and Henrik Stenson at 53. If it’s a 2030 event, then Sergio Garcia joins the mix.

Whom did we see for quite possibly the last time here last week? Jay Haas would be 75 in 2029. Mark O’Meara, 72. Tom Lehman, 70. Fred Couples, 69. Kenny Perry, 68. But maybe ageless Bernhard Langer continues to be the Hale Irwin of his era, still playing at 71. Colin Montgomerie and Rocco Mediate will be 66. Lee Janzen, 64. They could make it back to town for a third time.