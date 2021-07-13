OMAHA, Neb. (July 11, 2029) — Phil Mickelson, whose U.S. Senior Open victory last year ended decades of second-place finishes in USGA events, heads the field as the tournament returns to Omaha Country Club for the third time.
Mickelson, 59, the oldest winner of a Senior Open, began playing the PGA Tour Champions full time after his five-year PGA Tour exemption for winning the 2021 PGA Championship ran out.
Trying to wrest the Francis Ouimet Trophy back from Lefty is two-time Senior Open champion Jim Furyk, 59, the 2027 winner. His first title was in Omaha in 2021, the last time the tournament was held here. Expected to be in the gallery this week is Furyk’s former caddie, Mike “Fluff” Cowan, who retired two years ago at 79.
A late withdrawal was Tiger Woods, 53. He tried to walk OCC’s now-legendary hills in Wednesday’s practice round, but his surgically repaired legs from his 2021 auto accident weren’t up to four more days in Omaha’s usual summer heat.
Among the 50-year-olds making their Senior Open debuts are Bubba Watson, Kevin Streelman and Charles Howell III.
Giving the field local flavor for the first time are two-time Champions Tour winner Scott Gutschewski, 52, and sectional qualifiers Steve Friesen, 52, of Lincoln and amateur Patrick Duffy, 57, who’s playing on his home course.
Eight years from now, how much of this fantasy story will have been true?
If Omaha Country Club members want the Senior Open to come back, it’s virtually a done deal the USGA will jump on the invitation. The new grass on the greens, the new bunkers and the yeoman effort to get the course playable Saturday after the hurricane-level storm only further endear the club with the United States Golf Association.
What pros could be here for the first time in 2029? Beside Phil and Tiger, they include Padraig Harrington, David Duval and Justin Leonard at 57; Stewart Cink and Lee Westwood at 56; Jason Gore at 55; and Ian Poulter, Zach Johnson, Pat Perez, Rory Sabbatini, Ryan Armour and Henrik Stenson at 53. If it’s a 2030 event, then Sergio Garcia joins the mix.
Whom did we see for quite possibly the last time here last week? Jay Haas would be 75 in 2029. Mark O’Meara, 72. Tom Lehman, 70. Fred Couples, 69. Kenny Perry, 68. But maybe ageless Bernhard Langer continues to be the Hale Irwin of his era, still playing at 71. Colin Montgomerie and Rocco Mediate will be 66. Lee Janzen, 64. They could make it back to town for a third time.
Back to the course I went Monday, because I hadn’t gotten back to the most damaged areas on the back nine. That was some uprooted tree on the 13th hole, probably as old as the course since it was away from the hazard, which toppled over onto the 16th tee. There were still large pieces of a tree that sat between the 14th and 15th holes, and a mangled hand-operated scoreboard.
It was back to a relatively normal day for the club’s director of green and grounds, Eric McPherson. Sunday night, after the awards ceremony for Furyk, McPherson said the finale was a “Chamber of Commerce day. We couldn’t have ordered a better one. Too bad we didn’t have more of these this week.”
When the midnight storm hit, he said he woke up when he heard the wind and rain hitting his house.
“I decided to come in and just start to get a feel for the course and start to make a plan,’’ he said. “I reached out to a few people so we can start talking through and seeing what our best plan of attack was, but we knew we had a good team, and that we would be on it.
“We had a great team. They finished strong, and it was just a big group effort.”
As OCC has been updated over the past 15 years, tree management has been paramount and transformed the course. There are no overgrown areas anymore, especially on holes 12 and 16, and they are photogenic.
McPherson said any tree the course loses now is sad, but the trees are well-maintained and well-pruned, and dead wood on the trees is removed often.
“It set us up to take the storm pretty well.’’