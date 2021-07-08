Pospisil: It's been a long road for Wes Short Jr., but he's near top of Senior Open leaderboard

“The Austin golf scene, like any city, there’s always that core group of good players,’’ Rolls said. “Wes was working at a driving range I’d frequent. He has a lot of my money in his pocket. He always hits it a little better than the rest. It’s a different sound coming off the club. And he hits it so straight.

“But he’s the most down-to-earth guy you’d ever meet. The story of his life is he’s where he wants to be and he’s earned every nickel.”

Short didn’t make the PGA Tour until 2004, when he was 40. The next year, his only win on that tour was by beating Jim Furyk in a playoff in Las Vegas only after getting into the tournament as the fourth alternate.

At 52, he went through the two stages of qualifying for his only appearance in a U.S. Open in 2016 at Oakmont.

“I'd been going to a lot of qualifying for that tournament, and I always wanted to play in it. So I still felt like I could compete, back then especially, because I hadn't really lost much yards then,’’ he recalled Thursday. “It was great to play. I wish we had had a little better weather. We had a big delay on, like, the 11th hole, and then I didn't really play very well. My back was really tight and stuff. It was a good experience, and at least I can now say I played in a U.S. Open.”