Pospisil: It's been a long road for Wes Short Jr., but he's near top of Senior Open leaderboard

The top of the leaderboard going into Friday at the U.S. Senior Open isn’t loaded with familiar names, but don’t sell it short.
Or tell it is to Wes Short Jr. or Indian Creek’s James Rolls.
The host pro for Omaha’s other professional golf tournament this summer, the Pinnacle Bank Championship, Rolls on Tuesday night introduced me to Short and said to look out for him this week. Short was finding his game, tying for third last week in New York state.
Short went out Thursday, took advantage of a dream morning at Omaha Country Club after its nightmarish heat of 2013 and fired a no-bogey 66. At nightfall, he was still only one stroke off the pace established early by Stephen Ames and matched in the afternoon by Billy Andrade.
Yes, Short said, posting a good round is better than playing catchup.
“It’s not really stress-free out there because you're going to have to hit fairways, but it makes it really nice to get a good round under your belt and get ready for tomorrow,’’ he said.
Rolls wasn’t able to watch his friend from their days in Austin, Texas. The pro is preparing for Indian Creek’s amateur invitational this week. But he hopes to be in the gallery Friday afternoon.
He said he met Short in the mid-1980s in Austin. Short is four years older, 57, and had won the PGA Assistant Professional Championship by the time Rolls turned pro in 1994. They would see each in the same mini-tour events.
“The Austin golf scene, like any city, there’s always that core group of good players,’’ Rolls said. “Wes was working at a driving range I’d frequent. He has a lot of my money in his pocket. He always hits it a little better than the rest. It’s a different sound coming off the club. And he hits it so straight.
“But he’s the most down-to-earth guy you’d ever meet. The story of his life is he’s where he wants to be and he’s earned every nickel.”
Short didn’t make the PGA Tour until 2004, when he was 40. The next year, his only win on that tour was by beating Jim Furyk in a playoff in Las Vegas only after getting into the tournament as the fourth alternate.
At 52, he went through the two stages of qualifying for his only appearance in a U.S. Open in 2016 at Oakmont.
“I'd been going to a lot of qualifying for that tournament, and I always wanted to play in it. So I still felt like I could compete, back then especially, because I hadn't really lost much yards then,’’ he recalled Thursday. “It was great to play. I wish we had had a little better weather. We had a big delay on, like, the 11th hole, and then I didn't really play very well. My back was really tight and stuff. It was a good experience, and at least I can now say I played in a U.S. Open.”
He hasn’t missed out on a Senior Open since becoming eligible in 2014. The past two playings, he’s tied for 24th.
While Short is well positioned to make the weekend, others are going to need a Short-type round on what is expected to be a hot and perhaps stormy Friday to make the cut to the low 60 scores and ties, and anyone within 10 strokes of the lead.
Among those outside the top 60 entering Friday are Vijay Singh, who started with a lost-ball bogey on the first hole and a had a triple on 16 to leave him at 5-over 75; Darren Clarke, who struggled with the hills and shot 74; and special exemption Jose Maria Olazabal, whose 77 included a wayward drive off 10 that hit Chris DiMarco in the back while he was putting from the collection area on 11.
Wednesday’s rain was balm for the greens, and no extra watering was needed Thursday. The greens slowed during the day. Tees on four holes — 3, 12, 15 and 18 — were moved up, shortening the course by about 100 yards.
Short noticed.
“They moved up a couple of the tees on a couple of those really long par 4s, and that helped a lot, I think. I mean, we are over 50, so we don't need to be playing too many 500-yard par 4s.”