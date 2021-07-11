Pospisil: Jim Furyk's Senior Open win was only the second 'stress-free' finish of his career

Shades of 2003 for Jim Furyk.

“I've only stood on the last green and had, like, four putts or whatever it was to win maybe once in my career, and that was at the U.S. Open in '03,’’ the new U.S. Senior Open champion said.

Furyk needed only two from 60 feet — finishing off a week on Augusta Nat ... er ... Omaha Country Club’s greens without a three-putt. All week. Simply amazing.

And with him, as in 2003, was caddie Mike “Fluff” Cowan.

“It was good to have that nice long walk with him up 18. I mean, at that point it's kind of stress-free,’’ Furyk said. Every other time (other than 2003), it's always been a tight battle, and 18's always been super nerve-wracking. So it's nice to take that walk.

“He's been on the bag now for over 22 years, so it's great to share it with him and great to have him be a part of it. And you got to think, I mean, the guy's 73. Walking these hills, he's a beast.”

On the walk up, adding to his emotions, Furyk spotted his wife, Tabitha, and their children, Caleigh and Tanner. They originally were to come in, then plans changed and he was going to meet Tabitha in Baltimore on Sunday night because he had some commitments Monday with sponsor Constellation Energy.