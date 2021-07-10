Pospisil: Kevin Kraft's storm story leads the field at US Senior Open

“I happened to run into the poor woman that was running the front desk, and, I mean, she looked visibly shaken. Who wouldn't be? A packed house and everything possible going wrong.”

Kraft said the woman was saying the hotel was doing a mandatory evacuation. At 1:15 a.m. After four days, it takes awhile to repack and multiple trips to the car. Outside, Wilkins discovered that two large metal pieces from the hotel’s roof had pierced the back bumper of his car, all the way to the car’s frame.

It was now past 2:30. With some effort, Wilkins’ car was drivable.

“So I hung around there for a while, just not knowing what exactly I wanted to do,’’ Kraft said. “About five o'clock, I went and got some caffeine and headed up here.”

He got a couple hours of sleep before warming up and playing. He shot 72 to be at 7-over 217 after three rounds.

“I'm a working guy, right? This is all total bonus to me. I'm a club-fitter, I work for great company, I got a great job, and they're very gracious in allowing me to pursue the tournaments that I want to play in, and this is great,’’ Kraft said. “This is my first professional major. I've been a professional since 1995, I've gone to the U.S. Open locals and sectionals 15 times and never gotten in.