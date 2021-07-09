Pospisil: The roar of weekend crowds at US Senior Open will be welcome sound for golfers

We break into this column for an important public service announcement.
Get to Omaha Country Club on Saturday much earlier than you were planning for the third round of the U.S. Senior Open.
The Thor Guard Weather folks connected with the United States Golf Association, Bryan Conrad and Jake Swick, are expecting nasty weather.
So the USGA has moved up tee times about five hours. Instead of a 6:30 to 7 p.m. finish for second-round leader Jim Furyk, Stephen Ames and Miguel Angel Jimenez, it should be between 1:30 and 2 p.m. Play will be in threesomes off the first and 10th tees starting at 7:15 a.m.
Live TV coverage goes to Peacock from 8:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. and will be replayed on the Golf Channel from 3 to 7 p.m.
We resume normal column coverage. And the USGA hopes to resume its normal schedule Sunday with a dinnertime finish on the Golf Channel.
It’s the weekend. The roars should be coming from the hills and dales of Omaha Country Club.
Sweet sounds to those playing in the Senior Open. Until the past couple months on the senior tour, those were silenced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I played a lot on the PGA Tour last year when we came back in July, and I played the entire year without really seeing a fan,’’ Furyk said. “You kind of miss that. I guess you miss the excitement. You miss the buzz. You hear a roar over here or there, you wonder if that's a hole in one.”
Furyk’s self-styled swing is an anomaly, and what he shot Friday also was. Out of the morning wave of 77 players, he was one of only two who broke par, and he did so with a sensational 6-under 64.
That’s like hitting from a fairway lie in which the ball was resting against a loose divot, as Furyk faced on the 14th hole (he made par).
“That's the first time I can remember that happened to me in at least 10 years,’’ he said. “I'm not saying it would be that unusual, but I haven't had that happen. You end up in divots a lot but not against a divot. Usually, those go back in the hole, you know.”
Imagine the reaction, the roars, if Furyk’s 64 would have come on the weekend. On Friday, he was on the other side of the course from the two fan draws, Fred Couples and Ernie Els. On Saturday, he will be in the lead threesome.
Not having a Senior Open last year, not having PGA Tour Champions tournaments for five months, not having fans for a year, as Billy Andrade said Thursday, “just wasn’t the same animal.”
“It was just so different to not have grandstands and have people and have the energy and the buzz. We had none of that. You had to create it on your own,’’ Andrade said. “You make a 30-foot putt for birdie, and your caddie doesn't even clap for you. You just give the putter back. That's a lot of fun (sarcastic tone).
“Where you make a putt where it matters in a tournament and the crowd goes crazy, and you get an adrenaline rush, that's what we were born to do. We've been doing it our whole lives.”
Furyk knows that there are theories about how fan reaction affects the way certain people play.
“I don't know,’’ he said. “I feel like I have a job to do, and I'm excited to play and nervous either way when I'm competing in an event. But it sure is nice to have the fans back out cheering for us and rooting for us.”
His Friday round, without a bogey, grew more amazing by the hour as blast-furnace conditions made an encore after Thursday’s mild weather. By 6 p.m., he was in the lead.
After missing a birdie putt on the second hole, he made a 30-foot putt for par on the 240-yard No. 3.
“That was a very uplifting key moment in the day,’’ he said. “I shoot a couple over yesterday, kind of played from behind the 8-ball most of that back nine, and then to go out there and have that putt go in was a little bit of a sigh of relief.
When he birdied three of the next four holes, getting under par, “then you're kind of playing with house money.”