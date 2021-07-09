Pospisil: The roar of weekend crowds at US Senior Open will be welcome sound for golfers

Furyk’s self-styled swing is an anomaly, and what he shot Friday also was. Out of the morning wave of 77 players, he was one of only two who broke par, and he did so with a sensational 6-under 64.

That’s like hitting from a fairway lie in which the ball was resting against a loose divot, as Furyk faced on the 14th hole (he made par).

“That's the first time I can remember that happened to me in at least 10 years,’’ he said. “I'm not saying it would be that unusual, but I haven't had that happen. You end up in divots a lot but not against a divot. Usually, those go back in the hole, you know.”

Imagine the reaction, the roars, if Furyk’s 64 would have come on the weekend. On Friday, he was on the other side of the course from the two fan draws, Fred Couples and Ernie Els. On Saturday, he will be in the lead threesome.

Not having a Senior Open last year, not having PGA Tour Champions tournaments for five months, not having fans for a year, as Billy Andrade said Thursday, “just wasn’t the same animal.”