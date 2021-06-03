Pospisil: The story of Fred Hare's life has finally been published

Hare provides his insight on most of it, albeit with some exaggeration. The NU-Michigan game was not nationally televised. He never set the Huskers’ single-game rebounding record. He never had a 25-point scoring average. Autobiographies can be prone to self-aggrandizing.

A big void is Hare’s time at Tech. Apparently he wasn’t writing chronologically and never got around to going back to it.

The chapters with the best new material, “24th and Caldwell" and “The Court Devils of Kellom School” come in the middle. Fred tells about finding out his family, wracked by tragedy, was moving to Omaha rather than southern California. He said he ran off from his new home at 2416 Caldwell St. for about a month (unverified by newspaper archives) “and I remember hanging out at Carter Lake a lot.”

His teammates with the Court Devils included future Omaha Central standout Johnny Armstrong; Charles Thomas, whom Hare said was the best all-around athlete he knew; and Rudy Smith, our late colleague and photographer extraordinaire at The World-Herald.