Pospisil: The story of Fred Hare's life has finally been published

Fred Hare’s basketball journey had many twists and turns.
His biography was the same way until now, when his youngest son, Freddie Lee Hare Jr., and Freddie’s mother, Olivia Leeahna Hare, turned to self-publishing to get out Fred’s life story.
“Best of the Best, The Birth and Legacy of a Legend” is now available at Lulu.com.
Fred Hare was the pride of Omaha Tech and the Husker who flipped the shot over his head for an upset of Cazzie Russell and top-ranked Michigan in December 1964. Before his death in 2014, he had been working on his memoir.
“This book," Freddie wrote in his author’s note for the biography, “is a reworked version of bits and pieces of what I was able to collect from what my dad already had written. I personally know that there were so many more stories and so much more to write.”
His father’s turbulent time at NU has been well-chronicled. Fred Hare was the leading scorer and rebounder for the Huskers in 1964-65 as a sophomore, when he made the game-winner against Michigan and scored a season-high 33 points in a loss to Texas. He was NU’s sixth man for much of his junior season, behind future pro basketball players Stu Lantz and Omaha Benson’s Grant Simmons at guard. Hare had knee injuries. He had a personality conflict with coach Joe Cipriano.
Hare provides his insight on most of it, albeit with some exaggeration. The NU-Michigan game was not nationally televised. He never set the Huskers’ single-game rebounding record. He never had a 25-point scoring average. Autobiographies can be prone to self-aggrandizing.
A big void is Hare’s time at Tech. Apparently he wasn’t writing chronologically and never got around to going back to it.
The chapters with the best new material, “24th and Caldwell" and “The Court Devils of Kellom School” come in the middle. Fred tells about finding out his family, wracked by tragedy, was moving to Omaha rather than southern California. He said he ran off from his new home at 2416 Caldwell St. for about a month (unverified by newspaper archives) “and I remember hanging out at Carter Lake a lot.”
His teammates with the Court Devils included future Omaha Central standout Johnny Armstrong; Charles Thomas, whom Hare said was the best all-around athlete he knew; and Rudy Smith, our late colleague and photographer extraordinaire at The World-Herald.
He recalls positively his years at Kellom, especially principal Edythe Hall and teachers Katherine Fletcher, Warren Taylor and Ella Shirley. “There was never a sense of prejudice or judgement being passed at Kellom. What I remember as the highlight of Kellom is how the teachers worked together with the parents and community in order to help raise the kids and children in a tough environment and rough society. (It) left me with some long-lasting beautiful experiences and memories to hold on to.”
“Best of the Best” has flaws. But Hare’s voice and thoughts outweigh them. The book is for those who remember Hare gracing the court, or those interested in learning more about one of the state’s legendary athletes.
“Best of the Best, The Birth and Legacy of a Legend,” is available at Lulu.com (enter Fred Hare in the search field). The E-book is $8.99 plus tax, the softbound book (200 pages) is $24.16 plus tax and shipping.