DES MOINES — Omaha's home run barrage continued Wednesday as the Storm Chasers hit four dingers in a 10-6 win at Iowa.

CJ Alexander, Tyler Gentry, Tucker Bradley and Nick Loftin all homered for Omaha (6-5), which leads the International League with 23 home runs.

Alexander and Gentry hit solo shots in the second and third innings. Bradley's two-run homer in the sixth gave the Storm Chasers a 7-3 lead.

Iowa (7-3) scored three in the bottom of the sixth to cut its deficit to one, but Loftin's solo home run in the eighth inning gave Omaha some separation.

The teams continue their six-game series at 6:38 p.m. Thursday.

Omaha (6-5) ............ 111 013 012—10 12 0

At Iowa (7-3) ........... 101 013 000— 6 8 0

W: Kowar, 2-1. L: Thompson, 0-1. 2B: O, Pratto, Alexander, Porter. I, Morel. 3B: Jordan. HR: O, Alexander, Gentry, Bradley, Loftin. I, Suzuki, Morel.