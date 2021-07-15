 Skip to main content
Racing license applications in five cities on agenda for Nebraska Racing & Gaming Commission meeting
Racing license applications in five cities on agenda for Nebraska Racing & Gaming Commission meeting

Here are things you should know about betting at racetrack casinos in Nebraska.

Racing license applications in five cities will be on the agenda Friday at the Nebraska Racing & Gaming Commission meeting in Lincoln.

The meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the commission office, 5903 Walker Ave.

Cities requesting license applications for live racing are Bellevue, York, Norfolk, North Platte and Gering.

Since casino gambling was legalized in November, cities must build a racetrack in hopes of adding a casino.

Plans already are in the works for construction of casinos at existing tracks in Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island and South Sioux City. Columbus has an existing track but plans to build a new track and casino.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

