Ralph Kohler remembered for his love for family and waterfowl hunting

Kohler, who was born Jan. 6, 1918, served as a guide from 1939 to 2014 on three lakes he constructed on land along the Missouri River. More than 50,000 customers from across the country spent time in his blinds that brought business to Tekamah every fall.

What set Kohler apart was his meticulous notekeeping, Cunningham said. He kept track of the wind direction, the weather and what the birds were doing every day of every season.

Those notes were compiled for Kohler by Scott Houston, and Cunningham owns one of three copies. He said it’s probably the most complete guide to waterfowl hunting along the Missouri River in existence.

He also wrote his autobiography, “Born to Hunt.”

“His uncles taught him at a very young age. They were exceptional waterfowl hunters,” Cunningham said. “He would look at you and say, ‘Mike, just remember. Watch the birds. They’ll tell you everything you need to know.'”

Cunningham said he never forgot the first time he went hunting in one of Kohler’s blinds. That served as the inspiration for his current business, Kohler Blinds. He manufactures and sells them across the United States.