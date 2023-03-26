Union Omaha got a pair of late saves form Rashid Nuhu as the Owls preserved a 1-1 draw against Forward Madison on a cold Sunday afternoon at Caniglia Field in its season opener.

Union took a lead 20 minutes into the match when JP Scearce headed in a corner kick.

The Owls had a majority of the best scoring chances in the first half, but Madison made it 1-1 less than 10 minutes into the second half when Christian Chaney scored from six yards out.

That's the way it ended, thanks to Nuhu's saves in extra time.

Union returns to action Saturday in Tennessee when it faces One Knoxville.

Forward Madison (0-0-1) 0 1 - 1

Union Omaha (0-0-1) 1 0 - 1

Goals: FM, Chaney; UO, Scearce