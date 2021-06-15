Regan Smith levels up from 'starstruck' teen to Olympic swimmer

Everything petrified Regan Smith five years ago during her first trip as a participant in the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials.
“That was the scariest meet of my life,” Smith said. “I was 14, and I will never forget my first race was the 100 fly. I had never been in an arena and on a stage that big before. I just remember walking in. It was so bright, it was so loud, fans screaming, going crazy everywhere.
“I couldn’t focus on anything. I was just so starstruck and confused. It was just a lot to take in. It was scary, I don’t remember any of those 2016 races. I was starstruck by all of the Olympians. Just all of it was an experience.”
What happened to Smith Tuesday night during the finals of the 100-meter backstroke at the 2021 Swim Trials was an experience she will never forget.
Smith won the biggest race of her life — so far — when she touched first to win in 58.35 seconds at the CHI Health Center. For a few strokes Smith was under world record pace, but what mattered most on this night was getting to the wall first and earning that trip to Tokyo.
“It feels really good,” Smith said. “I’m just so happy. After this year-long break we’ve had, I’m just so excited to spend some time with these women over the next few weeks. I just want to really enjoy it and have fun with it.”
She’s now one of those Olympians who will leave others starstruck when they see her in a warmup swim or taking pictures after winning another big race.
In fact, she’s already off to a roaring start with that part of her new-found responsibilities. After her on-deck interview following the gold medal ceremony, Smith signed close to 20 autographs and took a half-dozen selfies before exiting the deck and heading to her first press conference as an Olympian.
Smith was the world record holder until Sunday, when 19-year-old Kaylee McKeown bettered Regan’s nearly two-year-old record of 57.57 by winning the Australian Olympic Trials 100 back in 57.45. In Monday’s semifinals, Regan set at U.S. Open record of 57.92.
How the 19-year-old from Lakeville, Minn., has evolved through a combination of elevated self-confidence and a willingness to share fears and concerns with her family since becoming a world champion has made her more comfortable in the pool.
When she set the 100 backstroke record at the 2019 world championships, Regan’s look of disbelief at what she’d just accomplished surprised friends and family.
“It was pure shock just because I guess back then I just really didn’t believe in myself and didn’t believe in my potential,” Smith said. “I didn’t think I’d ever do a world record swim like that, and it didn’t feel like I was going that fast.
“If I’m being honest, it just came from a lack of confidence. I just never believed that I was physically capable of doing something like that. It was shock and also disbelief because my goggles were blurry, and I thought I read the time wrong.”
That’s because deep down Smith honestly believed she was not capable of having that kind of performance or the one she had Tuesday night.
“That thing where you rub your eyes and make sure you’re seeing it right, I was clearing my goggles to make sure what I saw was true,” Smith said. “I’ve had the opportunity to be on the international stage since I was 14.
“So I’ve had a decent amount of experience. I had raced all those girls in that field before. I know them. I wasn’t walking in there like a stranger, but I don’t know where it came from.”
When Smith returned home — Lakeville is 25 miles south of Minneapolis — her parents asked about that look of disbelief in what she had accomplished at the world meet in South Korea.
“I think what’s helped me is I used to keep all of those thoughts that I just told you inside,” Smith said. “I didn’t want to tell anyone I felt unsure of myself. I remember when I first was telling people after I got the world record, and they were like, ‘What did you think, why did you look like that when you saw your time on the board.’
“Me saying that it was disbelief because I didn’t believe in myself, I remember getting home and my family (wondering), ‘So you don’t really feel like that, right? You were just telling people that you felt like that for whatever (reason).’”
Smith told them that’s how she really felt. At that point Smith recognized that she just had never told them those were the thoughts she was battling.
“I realized nobody knows and I’ve just been keeping this in this whole time,” Smith said. “Once I started to talk about (how) I’m feeling unsure and working on giving positive self-talks to myself and then getting it from other people, reinforcing what I should be believing in my head.
“That’s what started to improve my mental state. I don’t know if that was just my mentality and how my mind just worked, but I’ve been really trying to fix that. I think I’ve been improving my mental state, my mental toughness, and I think it’s really showing.”
Smith’s progress shined through in the championship race. She swam a fearless first 50 meters, taking the lead with a 27.90 split. The next-fastest split was Katharine Berkoff’s 28.36.
Both Rhyan White of Alabama and Olivia Smoliga of the Athens Bulldogs did their best to chase Smith down in the final 50. White came the closest with a closing split of 30.12 and finish second in 58.60.
The tears that mixed with the pool water when Smith realized that she had won shows she’s moved past keeping things bottled up.
“That’s been who I am for the longest time, and it’s something that’s like, ‘Alright, if you want to go to the next level, you’re going to have to get that out of your mind. I’ve been trying to do that.”
On Tuesday, Smith leveled up.