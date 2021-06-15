Regan Smith levels up from 'starstruck' teen to Olympic swimmer

“If I’m being honest, it just came from a lack of confidence. I just never believed that I was physically capable of doing something like that. It was shock and also disbelief because my goggles were blurry, and I thought I read the time wrong.”

That’s because deep down Smith honestly believed she was not capable of having that kind of performance or the one she had Tuesday night.

“That thing where you rub your eyes and make sure you’re seeing it right, I was clearing my goggles to make sure what I saw was true,” Smith said. “I’ve had the opportunity to be on the international stage since I was 14.

“So I’ve had a decent amount of experience. I had raced all those girls in that field before. I know them. I wasn’t walking in there like a stranger, but I don’t know where it came from.”

When Smith returned home — Lakeville is 25 miles south of Minneapolis — her parents asked about that look of disbelief in what she had accomplished at the world meet in South Korea.