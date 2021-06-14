Results: US Olympic Swim Trials, June 13

Below are Sunday's results from the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha.
* * *
Men
100 breaststroke semifinal: 1, Michael Andrew, 58.14. 2, Nic Fink, 58.50. 3, Andrew Wilson, 59.08. 4, Kevin Cordes, 59.33. 5, Max McHugh, 59.68. 6, Josh Matheny, 1:00.25. 7, Will Licon, 1:00.33. 8, Ben Cono, 1:00.36.
400 IM final: 1, Chase Kalisz, 4:09.09. 2, Jay Litherland, 4:10.33. 3, Carson Foster, 4:10.86. 4, Bobby Finke, 4:11.44. 5, Jake Foster, 4:13.74. 6, David Johnston, 4:16.81. 7, Michael Daly, 4:19.05. 8, Sam Stewart, 4:22.83.
400 freestyle final: 1, Kieran Smith, 3:44.86. 2, Jake Mitchell, 3:48.17. 3, Ross Dant, 3:48.30. 4, Chris Wieser, 3:48.42. 5, Brooks Fail, 3:48.47. 6, Trey Freeman, 3:49.07. 7, Mitch D'Arrigo, 3:50.87. 8, Andrew Abruzzo, 3:51.45.
Women
100 butterfly semifinal: 1, Torri Huske, 55.78. 2, Claire Curzan, 56.81. 3, Kelsi Dahlia, 56.91. 4, Kate Douglass, 57.07. 5, Katie McLaughlin, 57.63. 6, Regan Smith, 57.73. 7, Olivia Bray, 58.07. 8, Aly Tetzloff, 58.21.
400 IM final: 1, Emma Weyant, 4:33.81. 2, Hali Flickinger, 4:33.96. 3, Melanie Margalis, 4:34.08. 4, Leah Smith, 4:34.55. 5, Ally McHugh, 4:36.81. 6, Brooke Ford, 4:38.69. 7, Evie Pfeifer, 4:40.23. 8, Justina Kozan, 4:42.72.