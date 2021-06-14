Results: US Olympic Swim Trials, June 14

Torri Huske dives in for the 100-meter butterfly during Wave II of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Monday. Huske set an American record to win the race.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Katie Ledecky officially qualified for the Olympics with a win in the 400 freestyle.
Below are Monday's results from the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha.
Men 100 breaststroke final: 1, Michael Andrew, 58.73. 2, Andrew Wilson, 58.74. 3, Nic Fink, 58.80. 4, Kevin Cordes, 59.79. 5, Josh Matheny, 1:00.22. 6, Will Licon, 1:00.39. 7, Max McHugh, 1:00.56. 7, Ben Cono, 1:00.56. Women 100 butterfly final: 1, Torri Huske, 55.66. 2, Claire Curzan, 56.43. 3, Kate Douglass, 56.56. 4, Kelsi Dahlia, 56.80. 5, Katie McLaughlin, 57.72. 6, Kelly Pash, 58.27. 7, Olivia Bray, 58.36. 8, Aly Tetzloff, 58.57. 400 freestyle final: 1, Katie Ledecky, 4:01.27. 2, Paige Madden, 4:04.86. 3, Leah Smith, 4:06.27. 4, Haley Anderson, 4:07.42. 5, Emma Nordin, 4:08.49. 6, Sierra Schmidt, 4:09.11. 7, Kaersten Meitz, 4:09.19. 8, Cavan Gormsen, 4:09.85.
Photos: Wave II U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha with Katie Ledecky
Kayla Graff, from left, Kelly Tate, Kennedy Tate and Elizabeth Runneberg, all of Laurens, Iowa., cheer on swimmers during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Torri Huske swims the 100 meter butterfly during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Torri Huske, facing, and Claire Curzan smile after placing first and second, respectively, in the 100 meter butterfly during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Torri Huske is honored with a medal ceremony after winning the 100 meter butterfly during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Kokyo Taiko, a Japanese drum group from Lincoln, perform during the medal ceremonies during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Michael Phelps and his son watch wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Drew Kibler stretches out before the 200 meter freestyle semifinal during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Andrew Seliskar swims the 200 meter freestyle semifinal during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Drew Kibler looks at his time after finishing first in his heat of the 200 meter freestyle semifinal during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Michael Phelps gives a signed swim cap to a fan during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Swimmers dive in for the 200-meter freestyle semifinal during Wave II of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Townley Haas swims the 200 meter freestyle semifinal during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Kieran Smith looks at his time following the 200 meter freestyle semifinal during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Kieran Smith exits the pool following the 200 meter freestyle semifinal during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lydia Jacoby smiles after winning her heat of the 100 meter breaststroke semifinal during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lilly King waves to the crowd after winning the 100 meter breaststroke semifinal during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lilly King swims the 100 meter breaststroke semifinal during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lilly King exits the pool after winning the 100 meter breaststroke semifinal during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lilly King swims the 100 meter breaststroke semifinal during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lilly King swims the 100 meter breaststroke semifinal during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Katie Ledecky takes a breath before competing in the 400 meter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Sierra Schmidt dances before competing in the 400 meter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Katie Ledecky dives in for the 400-meter freestyle during Wave II of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Katie Ledecky swims the 400 meter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans cheer on Katie Ledecky during the women's 400 meter freestyle in wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Katie Ledecky swims the 400 meter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A fan cheers on the swimmers during the women's 400 meter freestyle in wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Paige Madden, center, is congratulated by other swimmers after placing second in the 400 meter freestyle in wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans cheer on the swimmers during the women's 400 meter freestyle in wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Paige Madden smiles after placing second in the 400 meter freestyle in wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Katie Ledecky is honored with a medal ceremony after winning the 400 meter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Katie Ledecky is honored with a medal ceremony after winning the 400 meter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
