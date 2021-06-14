 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Results: US Olympic Swim Trials, June 14
0 comments
SWIMMING

Results: US Olympic Swim Trials, June 14

  • 0
061521-owh-spo-swimming_ar18

Torri Huske dives in for the 100-meter butterfly during Wave II of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Monday. Huske set an American record to win the race.

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

Katie Ledecky officially qualified for the Olympics with a win in the 400 freestyle.

Below are Monday's results from the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha.

* * *

Men

100 breaststroke final: 1, Michael Andrew, 58.73. 2, Andrew Wilson, 58.74. 3, Nic Fink, 58.80. 4, Kevin Cordes, 59.79. 5, Josh Matheny, 1:00.22. 6, Will Licon, 1:00.39. 7, Max McHugh, 1:00.56. 7, Ben Cono, 1:00.56.

Women

100 butterfly final: 1, Torri Huske, 55.66. 2, Claire Curzan, 56.43. 3, Kate Douglass, 56.56. 4, Kelsi Dahlia, 56.80. 5, Katie McLaughlin, 57.72. 6, Kelly Pash, 58.27. 7, Olivia Bray, 58.36. 8, Aly Tetzloff, 58.57.

400 freestyle final: 1, Katie Ledecky, 4:01.27. 2, Paige Madden, 4:04.86. 3, Leah Smith, 4:06.27. 4, Haley Anderson, 4:07.42. 5, Emma Nordin, 4:08.49. 6, Sierra Schmidt, 4:09.11. 7, Kaersten Meitz, 4:09.19. 8, Cavan Gormsen, 4:09.85.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA Finals: What is the best result for the books?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Omaha team wins 3x3 national basketball tournament
Local

Omaha team wins 3x3 national basketball tournament

  • Updated

The team from Omaha that won this weekend's 3x3 national tournament spent the early mornings these last few weeks training together inside a Dundee gym that they swear still has a lingering scent of your kids' favorite food items. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert