Results: US Olympic Swim Trials, June 16
SWIMMING

Walsh, Douglass

Alex Walsh, left, hugs Kate Douglass after after they finished first and second, respectively, in their heat of the 200-meter individual medley semifinal during Wave II of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials.

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

Some of swimming's top stars were back in the pool on Tuesday in Omaha.

Below are Wednesday's results from the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha.

Men

200 butterfly final: 1, Zach Harting, 1:55.06. 2, Gunnar Bentz, 1:55.34. 3, Luca Urlando, 1:55.43. 4, Nicolas Albiero, 1:55.85. 5, Trenton, Julian, 1:56.35. 6, Corey Gambardella, 1:56.79. 7, Zach Brown, 1:57.13. 8, Brooks Fail, 1:57.53.

Women

200 freestyle final: 1, Katie Ledecky, 1:55.11. 2, Allison Schmitt, 1:56.79. 3, Paige Madden, 1:56.80. 4, Katie McLaughlin, 1:57.16. 5, Bella Sims, 1:57.53. 6, Brooke Forde, 1:57.61. 7, Gabby Deloof, 1:57.86. 8, Leah Smith, 1:58.13.

200 IM final: 1, Alex Walsh, 2:09.30. 2, Kate Douglass, 2:09.32. 3, Madisyn Cox, 2:09.34. 4, Torri Huske, 2:10.38. 5, Meghan Small, 2:11.65. 6, Melanie Margalis, 2:11.77. 7, Beata Nelson, 2:11.96. 8, Emma Barksdale, 2:13.35. 

1,500 freestyle final: 1, Katie Ledecky, 15:40.50. 2, Erica Sullivan, 15:51.18. 3, Katie Grimes, 15:52.12. 4, Haley Anderson, 15:55.60. 5, Ashley Twichell, 16:01.62. 6, Ally McHugh, 16:08.52. 7, Sierra Schmidt, 16:08.69. 8, Kensey McMahon, 16:20.03.

