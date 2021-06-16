Results: US Olympic Swim Trials, June 16

Alex Walsh, left, hugs Kate Douglass after after they finished first and second, respectively, in their heat of the 200-meter individual medley semifinal during Wave II of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials.
Some of swimming's top stars were back in the pool on Tuesday in Omaha.
Below are Wednesday's results from the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha.
Men 200 butterfly final: 1, Zach Harting, 1:55.06. 2, Gunnar Bentz, 1:55.34. 3, Luca Urlando, 1:55.43. 4, Nicolas Albiero, 1:55.85. 5, Trenton, Julian, 1:56.35. 6, Corey Gambardella, 1:56.79. 7, Zach Brown, 1:57.13. 8, Brooks Fail, 1:57.53. Women 200 freestyle final: 1, Katie Ledecky, 1:55.11. 2, Allison Schmitt, 1:56.79. 3, Paige Madden, 1:56.80. 4, Katie McLaughlin, 1:57.16. 5, Bella Sims, 1:57.53. 6, Brooke Forde, 1:57.61. 7, Gabby Deloof, 1:57.86. 8, Leah Smith, 1:58.13. 200 IM final: 1, Alex Walsh, 2:09.30. 2, Kate Douglass, 2:09.32. 3, Madisyn Cox, 2:09.34. 4, Torri Huske, 2:10.38. 5, Meghan Small, 2:11.65. 6, Melanie Margalis, 2:11.77. 7, Beata Nelson, 2:11.96. 8, Emma Barksdale, 2:13.35. 1,500 freestyle final: 1, Katie Ledecky, 15:40.50. 2, Erica Sullivan, 15:51.18. 3, Katie Grimes, 15:52.12. 4, Haley Anderson, 15:55.60. 5, Ashley Twichell, 16:01.62. 6, Ally McHugh, 16:08.52. 7, Sierra Schmidt, 16:08.69. 8, Kensey McMahon, 16:20.03.
Photos: Wave II U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha for fourth night
Katie Ledecky swims the 1500 meter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Wednesday.
Katie Ledecky prepares to swim the 200 meter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trails at the CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
Ashley Twichell stretches out before the start of the 1500 meter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Wednesday.
Katie Ledecky started Wednesday night by winning the 200-meter freestyle and ended it by cruising to victory in the 1,500 freestyle. The women’s 1,500 is being included in the Olympics for the first time this year. Ledecky has qualified in three events so far.
Katie Ledecky swims the 1500 meter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Wednesday.
People cheer on the swimmers in the women's 1500 meter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Wednesday.
Katie Ledecky swims the 1500 meter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Wednesday.
Katie Ledecky swims the 200 meter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trails at the CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
Katie Ledecky swims the 1500 meter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Wednesday.
Katie Ledecky gives a thumbs up after winning the 1500 meter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Wednesday.
Katie Ledecky exits the pool after winning the 1500 meter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Wednesday.
Katie Ledecky is honored with a medal ceremony after winning the 1500 meter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Wednesday.
Katie Ledecky is honored with a medal ceremony after winning the 1500 meter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Wednesday.
Katie Ledecky is honored with a medal ceremony after winning the 1500 meter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Wednesday.
Nathan Adrian smiles after competing the 100 meter freestyle semifinal during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Wednesday.
Katie Ledecky, left, hugs Brooke Forde after the 200 meter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trails at the CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
Katie Ledecky looks up at the big screen after she won the 200 meter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trails at the CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
Caeleb Dressel starts the second heat of the 100 meter freestyle prelim during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trails at the CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
Zach Harting celebrates his win in the 200 butterfly. It was the only men’s final Wednesday. Thursday’s slate will include three men’s finals.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Katie Ledecky takes off her mask before the 200 meter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trails at the CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
Zach Harting celebrates his win in the 200 meter butterfly during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trails at the CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
Zach Harting celebrates his win in the 200 meter butterfly during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trails at the CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
Katie Ledecky swims the 1500 meter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trails at the CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
Katie Ledecky prepares to swim the 1500 meter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trails at the CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
Alex Walsh swims in the 200 meter individual medley during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trails at the CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
Nathan Adrian supporters cheer him on in the 100 meter freestyle semifinal during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Wednesday.
Blake Pieroni exits the pool after winning his heat of the 100 meter freestyle semifinal during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Wednesday.
Fans cheer on swimmers during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Wednesday.
Caeleb Dressel exits the pool after the 100 meter freestyle semifinal during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Wednesday.
Fans cheer on swimmers during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Wednesday.
Katie Ledecky swims the 200 meeter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Wednesday.
Katie Ledecky, front and Katie McLaughlin embrace after the 200 meeter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Wednesday. Ledecky won thee race, McLaughlin finished fourth and they both qualified for the Tokyo Games.
Michael Phelps hugs friend Allison Schmitt after she finished second in the 200 meter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Wednesday.
Katie McLaughlin is honored after qualifying for the Olympics for placing fourth in the 200 meter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Wednesday.
Paige Madden is honored after qualifying for the Olympics for placing third in the 200 meter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Wednesday.
Allison Schmitt is honored after qualifying for the Olympics for placing second in the 200 meter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Wednesday.
Katie Ledecky is honored after qualifying for the Olympics for placing first in the 200 meter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Wednesday.
Katie Ledecky, from left, Allison Schmitt, Paige Madden and Katie McLaughlin all qualify for the Tokyo Games after finishing in the top four of the 200 meter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Wednesday.
Zach Harting waves to the crowd before the 200 meter butterfly during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Wednesday.
Zach Harting dives in for the 200 meter butterfly during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Wednesday.
Zach Harting swims the 200 meter butterfly during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Wednesday.
Luca Urlando swims the 200 meter butterfly during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Wednesday.
Zach Harting celebrates after winning the 200 meter butterfly during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Wednesday.
Zach Harting celebrates with supporters after winning the 200 meter butterfly during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Wednesday.
Zach Harting is honored with a medal ceremony after winning the 200 meter butterfly during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Wednesday.
Zach Harting bites his medal while being honored after winning the 200 meter butterfly during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Wednesday.
Zach Harting is honored with a medal ceremony after winning the 200 meter butterfly during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Wednesday.
Zach Harting takes photos with fans after winning the 200 meter butterfly during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Wednesday.
Dakota Luther, left, and Regan Smith dive in for the 200 meter butterfly semifinal during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Wednesday.
Regan Smith dives in for the 200 meter butterfly semifinal during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Wednesday.
Regan Smith swims the 200 meter butterfly semifinal during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Wednesday.
Dakota Luther swims the 200 meter butterfly semifinal during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Wednesday.
A fans takes photos during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Wednesday.
Wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Wednesday.
Nic Fink swims the 200 meter breaststroke semifinal during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Wednesday.
Nic Fink swims the 200 meter breaststroke semifinal during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Wednesday.
A girl dances during the opening light show and music before the start of wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Wednesday.
Kevin Cordes swims the 200 meter breaststroke semifinal during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Wednesday.
Matt Fallon swims the 200 meter breaststroke semifinal during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Wednesday.
Matt Fallon reacts after seeing his time in the 200 meter breaststroke semifinal during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Wednesday.
Swimmers are introduced before the start of the women's 200 meter individual medley during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Wednesday.
Alex Walsh swims the breaststroke leg of the 200 meter individual medley during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Wednesday.
Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass hugs following the 200 meter individual medley during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Wednesday.
Alex Walsh signs a Japanese drum after winning the 200 meter individual medley and qualifying for the Tokyo Games during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Wednesday.
Alex Walsh is applauded by fans after winning the 200 meter individual medley during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Wednesday.
Alex Walsh is honored with a medal ceremony after winning the 200 meter individual medley during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Wednesday.
Alex Walsh is honored with a medal ceremony after winning the 200 meter individual medley during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Wednesday.
