Results: US Olympic Swim Trials, June 17
SWIMMING

Scenes from Wednesday at U.S. Swim trials

Below are Thursday's results from the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha.

* * *

Men

800 freestyle final: 1, Bobby Finke, 7:48.22.  2, Michael Brinegar, 7:49.94. 3, Ross Dant, 7:50.66. 4, Jordan Wilimovsky, 7:53.07. 5, Will Gallant, 7:57.97. 6, Trey Freeman, 7:59.09. 7, James Plage, 8:00.43. 8, Andrew Abruzzo, 8:01.81. 

200 breaststroke final: 1, Nic Fink, 2:07.55. 2, Andrew Wilson, 2:08.32. 3, Will Licon, 2:08.50. 4, Kevin Cordes, 2:10.06. 5, AJ Pouch, 2:10.35. 6, Jake Foster, 2:11.24. 7, Daniel Roy, 2:11.87. 8, Matt Fallon, 2:12.25.

100 freestyle final: 1, Caeleb Dressel, 47.39. 2, Zach Apple, 42.72. 3, Blake Pieroni, 48.16. 4, Brooks Curry, 48.19. 5, Bowe Becker, 48.22. 6, Ryan Held, 48.46. 7, Brett Pinfold, 48.47. 8, Coleman Stewart, 48.51.

Women

200 butterfly final: 1, Hali Flickinger, 2:05.85. 2, Regan Smith, 2:06.99. 3, Charlotte Hook, 2:07.92. 4, Lindsay Looney, 2:08.40. 5, Kelly Pash, 2:08.58. 6, Dakota Luther, 2:09.40. 7, Olivia Carter, 2:09.79. 8, Rachel Klinker, 2:11.09.

