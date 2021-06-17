Results: US Olympic Swim Trials, June 17

Scenes from Wednesday at U.S. Swim trials
Below are Thursday's results from the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha.
Men 800 freestyle final: 1, Bobby Finke, 7:48.22. 2, Michael Brinegar, 7:49.94. 3, Ross Dant, 7:50.66. 4, Jordan Wilimovsky, 7:53.07. 5, Will Gallant, 7:57.97. 6, Trey Freeman, 7:59.09. 7, James Plage, 8:00.43. 8, Andrew Abruzzo, 8:01.81. 200 breaststroke final: 1, Nic Fink, 2:07.55. 2, Andrew Wilson, 2:08.32. 3, Will Licon, 2:08.50. 4, Kevin Cordes, 2:10.06. 5, AJ Pouch, 2:10.35. 6, Jake Foster, 2:11.24. 7, Daniel Roy, 2:11.87. 8, Matt Fallon, 2:12.25. 100 freestyle final: 1, Caeleb Dressel, 47.39. 2, Zach Apple, 42.72. 3, Blake Pieroni, 48.16. 4, Brooks Curry, 48.19. 5, Bowe Becker, 48.22. 6, Ryan Held, 48.46. 7, Brett Pinfold, 48.47. 8, Coleman Stewart, 48.51. Women 200 butterfly final: 1, Hali Flickinger, 2:05.85. 2, Regan Smith, 2:06.99. 3, Charlotte Hook, 2:07.92. 4, Lindsay Looney, 2:08.40. 5, Kelly Pash, 2:08.58. 6, Dakota Luther, 2:09.40. 7, Olivia Carter, 2:09.79. 8, Rachel Klinker, 2:11.09.
Ryan Lochte kisses his daughter after competing in the 200 meter individual medley semifinal during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Thursday. Lochte placed fourth in his heat.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Ryan Lochte dives in for the 200 meter individual medley semifinal during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Thursday. Lochte placed fourth in his heat.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Chase Kalisz, bottom, and Kieran Smith swim the freestyle leg of the 200 meter individual medley semifinal during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Thursday. Kalisz and Smith placed first and second, respectively, in their heat.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Ryan Lochte, left, and Kieran Smith swim the breaststroke leg of the 200 meter individual medley semifinal during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Thursday. Smith placed second and Lochte placed fourth in their heat.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Ryan Lochte's family cheers him on before the 200 meter individual medley semifinal during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Thursday. Lochte placed fourth in his heat.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Swimmers take off for the 800 meter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
James Plage swims in the 800 meter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Trey Freeman swims in the 800 meter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bobby Finke swims the 800 meter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Thursday. He won the race.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bobby Finke is honored with a medal ceremony after winning the 800 meter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Thursday. He won the race.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Jim Ellis, a longtime swim coach in Philadelphia, is honored during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Thursday. Ellis is the subject of the 2007 film "Pride".
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nic Fink swims the 200 meter breaststroke during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Thursday. He won the race.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Andrew Wilson, facing, hugs his teammate Nic Fink after Fink won the 200 meter breaststroke during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nic Fink is honored with a medal ceremony after winning the 200 meter breaststroke during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nic Fink takes photos with fans after winning the 200 meter breaststroke during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Simone Manuel takes off for the 100 meter freestyle semifinal during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Simone Manuel dives into the water during her heat of the 100 meter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trails at the CHI Health Center on Thursday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Natalie Hinds, front, and Olivia Smoliga swim the 100 meter freestyle semifinal during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Thursday. They tied for first in their heat.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Olivia Smoliga, facing, and Natalie Hinds celebrate after they tied for first in their heat of the 100 meter freestyle semifinal during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Allison Schmitt takes off for the 100 meter freestyle semifinal during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Allison Schmitt looks up at her time following the 100 meter freestyle semifinal during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Ryan Murphy comes to the surface in the 200 meter backstroke semifinal during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
People cheer during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Destin Lasco, right, and Jack Aikins swim the 200 meter backstroke semifinal during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Ryan Murphy smiles after placing first in his heat of the 200 meter backstroke semifinal during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Hali Flickinger dives in for the 200 meter butterfly during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Regan Smith swims the 200 meter butterfly during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Hali Flickinger swims the 200 meter butterfly during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Hali Flickinger, facing, and Regan Smith hug after finishing first and second, respectively, in the 200 meter butterfly during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Hali Flickinger, left, and Regan Smith smile after finishing first and second, respectively, in the 200 meter butterfly during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Hali Flickinger, left, and Regan Smith are both honored with a medal ceremony after finishing first and second, respectively, in the 200 meter butterfly during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
People cheer during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Caeleb Dressel stretches out before the 100 meter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Thursday. He won the race.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Caeleb Dressel swims the 100 meter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Thursday. He won the race.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Caeleb Dressel, facing and Zach Apple react after placing first and second, respectively, in the 100 meter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Caeleb Dressel celebrates after winning the 100 meter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Caeleb Dressel hugs supporters after getting a U.S. Open Record in the 100 meter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Brooks Curry celebrates after placing fourth in the 100 meter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Thursday. He earned a relay spot in the Olympic Games.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Caeleb Dressel, from left, Zach Apple, Blake Pieroni and Brooks Curry are honored with a medal ceremony for finishing as the top four in the 100 meeter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Swimmers dive in for the 200 meter breaststroke semifinal during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Ella Nelson, right, and Emily Escobedo swim the 200 meter breaststroke semifinal during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lilly King dives in for the 200 meter breaststroke semifinal during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lilly King leads the way in the 200 meter breaststroke semifinal during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grant Sanders adjusts the foot placement on his starting block while wearing an American flag before the start of the 200 meter individual medley semifinal during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Swimmers dive in for the 200 meter individual medley semifinal during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Michael Andrew leads the way in the freestyle leg of 200 meter individual medley semifinal during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Michael Andrew reacts after placing first in his heat of the 200 meter individual medley semifinal during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Jason Lezak gives out medal during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
