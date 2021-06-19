Results: US Olympic Swim Trials, June 19

From staff reports
Below are Saturday's results from the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha.
Men
100 butterfly final: 1, Caeleb Dressel, 49.87. 2, Tom Shields, 51.19. 3, Luca Urlando, 51.64. 4 (tie), Trenton Julian; Coleman Stewart, 51.78. 6, Zach Harting, 52.39. 7, Tyler Sesvold, 52.60. 8, Danny Kovac, 52.68.
Women
200 backstroke final: 1, Ryhan White, 2:05.73. 2, Phoebe Bacon, 2:06.46. 3, Regan Smith, 2:06.79. 4, Isabelle Stadden, 2:07.86. 5, Kathleen Baker, 2:08.78. 6, Lisa Bratton, 2:09.73. 7, Jo Jo Ramey, 2:09.90. 8, Katharine Berkoff, 2:10.20.
800 freestyle final: 1, Katie Ledecky, 8:14.62. 2, Katie Grimes, 8:20.36. 3, Haley Anderson, 8:20.51. 4, Ally McHugh, 8:23.51. 5, Bella Sims, 8:23.55. 6, Erica Sullivan, 8:24.02. 7, Kaersten Meitz, 8:31.88. 8, Sierra Schmidt, 8:39.51.
