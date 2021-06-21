Results: US Olympic Swim Trials, June 20

Bobby Finke smiles after winning the 1,500-meter freestyle during Wave II of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday.
From staff reports
Below are Sunday's results from the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha.
Men 50 freestyle final: 1, Caeleb Dressel, 21.04. 2, Michael Andrew, 21.48. 3, Nathan Adrian, 21.73. 4, Bowe Becker, 21.78. 5, Adam Chaney, 22.08. 6, David Curtiss, 22.12. 7, Justin Ress, 22.14. 8, Michael Chadwick, 22.23. 1500 freestyle final: 1, Bobby Finke, 14:46.06. 2, Michael Brinegar, 15:00.87. 3, Jordan Wilimovsky, 15:05.29. 4, Arik Katz, 15:11.34. 5, Charlie Clark, 15:14.11. 6, Will Gallant, 15:17.34. 7, David Johnston, 15:18.61. 8, Brennan Gravley, 15:25.26. Women 50 freestyle final: 1, Simone Manuel, 24.29. 2, Abbey Weitzeil, 24.30. 3, Torri Huske, 24.46. 4, Linnea Mack, 24.49. 5, Gretchen Walsh, 24.74. 6, Kate Douglass, 24.78. 7, Catie DeLoof, 24.80. 8, Erika Brown, 24.93.
Caeleb Dressel and Michael Andrew hug after completing the 50-meter freestyle during Wave II of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday.
Michael Andrew prepares for the 50 meter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday.
Nathan Adrian prepares for the 50 meter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday.
Simone Manuel prepares for the 50 meter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday.
Simone Manuel dives off of the block in the 50 meter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday.
Abbey Weitzeil celebrates with Simone Manuel after placing first and second in the 50 meter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday.
Bobby Finke swims the 1500 meter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday.
Michael Brinegar swims in the 1500 meter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday.
Simone Manuel and Abbey Weitzeil are honored with a medal ceremony in the 50 meter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday.
The U.S. Olympic team and staff stand together after their medal ceremonies during the final day of the U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha on Sunday.
