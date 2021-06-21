 Skip to main content
Results: US Olympic Swim Trials, June 20
SWIMMING

Bobby Finke smiles after winning the 1,500-meter freestyle during Wave II of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday.

 SAVANNAH HAMM, THE WORLD-HERALD

Scenes from final day of U.S. Swim Trials

Below are Sunday's results from the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha.

* * *

Men

50 freestyle final: 1, Caeleb Dressel, 21.04. 2, Michael Andrew, 21.48. 3, Nathan Adrian, 21.73. 4, Bowe Becker, 21.78. 5, Adam Chaney, 22.08. 6, David Curtiss, 22.12. 7, Justin Ress, 22.14. 8, Michael Chadwick, 22.23.

1500 freestyle final: 1, Bobby Finke, 14:46.06. 2, Michael Brinegar, 15:00.87. 3, Jordan Wilimovsky, 15:05.29. 4, Arik Katz, 15:11.34. 5, Charlie Clark, 15:14.11. 6, Will Gallant, 15:17.34. 7, David Johnston, 15:18.61. 8, Brennan Gravley, 15:25.26.

Women

50 freestyle final: 1, Simone Manuel, 24.29. 2, Abbey Weitzeil, 24.30. 3, Torri Huske, 24.46. 4, Linnea Mack, 24.49. 5, Gretchen Walsh, 24.74. 6, Kate Douglass, 24.78. 7, Catie DeLoof, 24.80. 8, Erika Brown, 24.93.

