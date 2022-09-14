Richmond rallies past Union Omaha, strengthens spot atop USL League One standings

Richmond scored a pair of late goals Wednesday to beat Union Omaha 3-2, strengthening its hold on first place in the USL League One standings.
John Scearce scored two goals in the second half to give the Owls (10-5-10) a 2-1 lead. But Stephen Payne got the equalizer for Richmond (13-7-5) in the 89th minute, then Nil Vinyals connected on a penalty kick in extra time to put the Kickers ahead.
Richmond now has a four-point lead over second-place Omaha.
The Owls will host Greenville at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Richmond (13-7-5) ................. 0 3—3 At Union Omaha (10-5-10) ....... 0 2—2 Goals: UO, Scearce 2. R, Vanacore-Decker, Payne, Vinyals.
Photos: Union Omaha faces Greenville Triumph for USL League One championship
Union Omaha celebrates their USL League One championship on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
A record crowd for a USL League One championship match watch during the second half of Union Omaha's win over Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha fans celebrate a goal during the second half of a USL League One championship match win over Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Jason Mims gives instructions against Greenville Triumph SC during their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha fans chant during the second half of the USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
A record crowd for a USL League One championship match watch during the second half of Union Omaha's win over Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Jason Mims smiles during the final moments of their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha reacts as the final whistle blows during their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha celebrates a USL League One championship match win over Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Jason Mims carries the game ball after a USL League One championship match win over Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Evan Conway scores on a header against Greenville Triumph SC during their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha celebrates Evan Conway’s goal against Greenville Triumph SC during their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Greg Hurst blows a kiss after scoring a first half goal against Greenville Triumph SC during their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Greg Hurst celebrates his first half goal against Greenville Triumph SC during their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha players jump on Greg Hurst after his first half goal against Greenville Triumph SC during their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans check out merchandise before Union Omaha faced Greenville Triumph SC in the USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
A owl sticker graces a drum before Union Omaha faced Greenville Triumph SC in the USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Members of Omaha Parliament chant before Union Omaha faced Greenville Triumph SC in the USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Members of the Omaha Parliament chant before Union Omaha faced Greenville Triumph SC in the USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Members of the Omaha Parliament chant before Union Omaha faced Greenville Triumph SC in the USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
