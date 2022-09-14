Richmond rallies past Union Omaha, strengthens spot atop USL League One standings

Richmond scored a pair of late goals Wednesday to beat Union Omaha 3-2, strengthening its hold on first place in the USL League One standings.

John Scearce scored two goals in the second half to give the Owls (10-5-10) a 2-1 lead. But Stephen Payne got the equalizer for Richmond (13-7-5) in the 89th minute, then Nil Vinyals connected on a penalty kick in extra time to put the Kickers ahead.