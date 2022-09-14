 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOCCER

Richmond rallies past Union Omaha, strengthens spot atop USL League One standings

Richmond scored a pair of late goals Wednesday to beat Union Omaha 3-2, strengthening its hold on first place in the USL League One standings.

John Scearce scored two goals in the second half to give the Owls (10-5-10) a 2-1 lead. But Stephen Payne got the equalizer for Richmond (13-7-5) in the 89th minute, then Nil Vinyals connected on a penalty kick in extra time to put the Kickers ahead.

Richmond now has a four-point lead over second-place Omaha.

The Owls will host Greenville at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Richmond (13-7-5) ................. 0  3—3

At Union Omaha (10-5-10) ....... 0  2—2

Goals: UO, Scearce 2. R, Vanacore-Decker, Payne, Vinyals.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

