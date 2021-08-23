Rights to stage Bud Crawford-Shawn Porter fight will now go to highest bidder

The rights to stage Bud Crawford's next fight will now go to the highest bidder.
Crawford, the Omaha native considered to be one of the best boxers in the world, was ordered last month to defend his WBO welterweight title against Shawn Porter. Promoters for the two fighters — Top Rank for Crawford, Premier Boxing Champions for Porter — then had 30 days to negotiate a deal to put on the fight.
That deadline passed Friday without an agreement. It will now go to a purse bid, which means Top Rank, PBC and any other licensed WBO promoter can submit bids, and whoever makes the highest offer gets rights to the fight.
The WBO announced that purse bid will take place at 11 a.m. Sept. 2. The minimum acceptable bid is $200,000, though this fight is expected to go for much more than that. The bout was originally expected to be held in November, but it's not clear if the purse bid will impact that timeline.
The unsuccessful negotiations between Top Rank and PBC may come as a surprise, considering the two rival promoters have reached agreements to stage other fights. But it once again adds uncertainty for Crawford, who has struggled to land fights against the other top fighters in his weight class, most of whom are represented by PBC.
Crawford (37-0) won the WBO welterweight title in June 2018 when he defeated Jeff Horn by technical knockout. That was Crawford's first fight in that weight class after he made a historic title unification in the light welterweight division.
Crawford has successfully defended his WBO welterweight title four times — all by TKO — with his last fight coming against Kell Brook last November. But none of those opponents at the time of their fights had the reputation and ranking that Porter does.
Porter (31-3-1) is widely regarded as one of the top welterweight boxers. He most recently held the WBC title after defeating Danny Garcia in September 2018. After a successful title defense in March 2019, Porter lost that belt to Errol Spence Jr. in September 2019.
Porter's last fight came in August 2020 when he defeated Sebastian Formella by way of unanimous decision.
Crawford originally signed with Top Rank in 2011 and has since risen to superstardom in the sport. But he has one fight left on his contract with Top Rank, after which he could agree to a new deal, sign with a different promoter or essentially become a free agent, which might make it easier in the future to get the fights he wants.
A high-profile bout was staged this past weekend in the welterweight division when Yordenis Ugas upset Manny Pacquiao via unanimous decision to retain his WBA "super" welterweight title. Ugas accepted that fight on short notice after Pacquiao's original opponent, Spence Jr., pulled out due to injury. It was initially believed that the winner of the Pacquiao-Spence fight would face the winner of the Crawford-Porter fight, but that's uncertain now with Spence's injury and Ugas' victory.