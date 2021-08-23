Rights to stage Bud Crawford-Shawn Porter fight will now go to highest bidder

The rights to stage Bud Crawford's next fight will now go to the highest bidder.

Crawford, the Omaha native considered to be one of the best boxers in the world, was ordered last month to defend his WBO welterweight title against Shawn Porter. Promoters for the two fighters — Top Rank for Crawford, Premier Boxing Champions for Porter — then had 30 days to negotiate a deal to put on the fight.

That deadline passed Friday without an agreement. It will now go to a purse bid, which means Top Rank, PBC and any other licensed WBO promoter can submit bids, and whoever makes the highest offer gets rights to the fight.

The WBO announced that purse bid will take place at 11 a.m. Sept. 2. The minimum acceptable bid is $200,000, though this fight is expected to go for much more than that. The bout was originally expected to be held in November, but it's not clear if the purse bid will impact that timeline.

The unsuccessful negotiations between Top Rank and PBC may come as a surprise, considering the two rival promoters have reached agreements to stage other fights. But it once again adds uncertainty for Crawford, who has struggled to land fights against the other top fighters in his weight class, most of whom are represented by PBC.