ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester rallied from three runs down to edge Omaha 5-4 Tuesday night, snapping the Storm Chasers' 11-game win streak.

Omaha took a 4-1 lead in the sixth inning with a four-run rally, scoring twice on bases-loaded walks, a sacrifice fly and an Angelo Castellano single.

But the Red Wings answered with a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth and two more in the seventh, with the go-ahead run coming home on a wild pitch.

Brewer Hicklen had two of Omaha's seven hits on the night.

Omaha and Rochester continue their series at noon Wednesday.

Omaha (34-33) 000 004 000 - 4 7 1

Rochester (33-35) 100 002 20x - 5 7 2

W: Ferrer, 4-3. L: Coleman, 0-2. S: Moreno, 2. 2B: O, Hicklen; R, Alu. HR: R, Call (1)

