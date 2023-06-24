ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester scored the winning run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth as the Red Wings edged Omaha 3-2 Saturday night.

Rochester loaded the bases with one out in the ninth. Richie Martin, who led off the inning with a double, scored on the wild pitch.

Omaha never trailed until the ninth as John Rave homered in the fourth. After Rochester tied it in the seventh, the Chasers took a 2-1 lead in the eighth when Logan Porter singled home Brewer Hicklen.

Rochester tied it in the bottom of the eighth on a Matt Adams homer.

Omaha's starter on the mound was Ryan Yarbrough, who made his first appearance since suffering multiple fractures last month after a line drive struck him in the head. Yarbrough threw four scoreless innings, allowing four hits and striking out three.

Omaha and Rochester conclude their series at 12:05 p.m. Sunday.

Omaha (37-34) 000 100 010 - 2 5 1

Rochester (34-38) 000 000 111 - 3 9 0

W: Machado, 1-0. L: Chamberlain, 0-1. 2B: O, Castellano; R, Adams, Torrens, Martin. 3B: O, Hicklen. HR: O, Rave (2); R, Adams (11)

