Roncalli grad Alec Bohm is Phillies' nominee for Roberto Clemente Award

Omaha Roncalli grad Alec Bohm is the Philadelphia Phillies' nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award.

Each one of MLB's 30 teams nominates one player for the award that is given to the player who "best exemplifies the game of baseball, sportsmanship, community involvement and the individual's contribution to his team." The award has been handed out annually since 1971 and has gone to 19 Hall of Famers.

The 30 nominees were announced Tuesday, and the winner will be unveiled during the World Series. A panel of voters selects the winner, with fan voting factoring in as well.

"For his quiet generosity and philanthropic efforts through his work with (The Alec Bohm Foundation), Alec Bohm has been named our nominee for the 2021 Roberto Clemente Award," the Phillies wrote on Twitter.

Bohm was the No. 3 overall pick by the Phillies in the 2018 MLB draft. He made his major league debut in 2020 and has been a regular in the Phillies lineup this season. He's played in 111 games in 2021 with 99 starts, primarily at third base. He's batting .245 with seven home runs and 47 RBIs.