Royals prospect MJ Melendez continues his power surge with Storm Chasers

MJ Melendez enjoys a little friendly competition. He's getting that from his fellow Storm Chaser prospects.
During last week's homestand against Columbus, Bobby Witt Jr. hit an opposite-field homer to right Tuesday. Melendez, batting left-handed, went the other way for a three-run homer Wednesday.
"All I was trying to do was get that guy in from second base. He ended up hanging a breaking ball and I was able to hit it out," Melendez said.
But Nick Pratto had the best week of them all, homering in each of the past four games. That included a 456-foot shot that cleared the berm in right field Saturday night.
"I have a very good relationship with those guys. They're like my brothers during the season. To be able to play with them everyday is a blast," said Melendez, a catcher who is the No. 5 prospect in the Royals organization. Witt is No. 1 on that list, Pratto is fourth.
"It's good to have that friendly competition that I feel like I've had with guys like Bobby and Nick this season. I felt like we constantly push each other to do better each and every day."
The 22-year-old Melendez was promoted from Double-A two weeks ago, reuniting with Witt and Pratto after that duo was promoted from Northwest Arkansas on July 18. Witt and Pratto combined for 31 homers in 61 games in Double-A and have teamed to hit 19 in their first five weeks with Omaha.
This season's home run numbers have been even more eye-popping for Melendez. Taken in the second round of the 2017 draft by the Royals, Melendez hit 29 homers in 79 games in Double-A and has three in his first two weeks with the Chasers.
He was tied with Marlins prospect Griffin Conine for the most homers in the minors this season before Conine hit three more over the weekend.
"My whole life, whether it's baseball or not, I just try to take it one day at a time. I just live in the moment, be where my feet are," Melendez said. "That's sort of been my motto all year long. You can only control things that you can control."
It's been a bounce-back season for Melendez, who batted .163 and struck out 165 times in 363 at-bats in 2019 while playing in High-A. Then he faced 2020 when the pandemic cancelled the minor league season.
Instead he went to the Royals' alternate site, where he worked alongside the likes of current teammates Witt, Pratto, Kyle Isbel and Jackson Kowar.
At the alternate site, Melendez saw some things that worked for him and others that didn't while not feeling the pressure to put up stats.
"It was a lot different than a normal season, but we all got better in our separate ways. I think that's contributing to the success we're seeing this year," Melendez said.
"(This year) I just wanted to be consistent, something I didn't do as much in the past as I would have liked to. Just be more consistent with my at-bats, swing and miss less, strikeout a little less, walk more and be more patient overall."
By doing that, he figured the statistics would take care of themselves. They have.
He's batting .279 with 72 RBIs in 333 at-bats. His strikeouts are way down (83) and his walks are up (49). He walked four times in Sunday's win over Columbus.
Melendez said he's tried to stick to a routine this season, whether that's in the batting cage or prepping before games.
"It's been a pretty fun season so far," he said.
Melendez and the Chasers return to action with a doubleheader at Iowa beginning at 4:08 p.m. Tuesday.
