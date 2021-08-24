Royals prospect MJ Melendez continues his power surge with Storm Chasers

This season's home run numbers have been even more eye-popping for Melendez. Taken in the second round of the 2017 draft by the Royals, Melendez hit 29 homers in 79 games in Double-A and has three in his first two weeks with the Chasers.

He was tied with Marlins prospect Griffin Conine for the most homers in the minors this season before Conine hit three more over the weekend.

"My whole life, whether it's baseball or not, I just try to take it one day at a time. I just live in the moment, be where my feet are," Melendez said. "That's sort of been my motto all year long. You can only control things that you can control."

It's been a bounce-back season for Melendez, who batted .163 and struck out 165 times in 363 at-bats in 2019 while playing in High-A. Then he faced 2020 when the pandemic cancelled the minor league season.

Instead he went to the Royals' alternate site, where he worked alongside the likes of current teammates Witt, Pratto, Kyle Isbel and Jackson Kowar.

At the alternate site, Melendez saw some things that worked for him and others that didn't while not feeling the pressure to put up stats.