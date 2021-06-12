Ryan Lochte is ready for the challenging path to a fifth Olympics

With all of the gloom and doom of the past 15 pandemic months, a familiar, smiling face on the dais Friday in the media interview room at CHI Health Center was a delightful sight.
Welcome back to Omaha, Ryan Lochte.
Among American male swimmers, only Michael Phelps has participated in more Olympic Games (five) than the 36-year-old Lochte. Both have dealt with their share of out-of-pool issues, but past transgressions are properly put aside both in retirement and when it’s time to race.
Phelps retired five years ago following the Rio Olympics, and Lochte is still swimming. A trip to Tokyo this summer is almost foremost on his mind.
“More than anything, I want to make the Olympic team and medal at the Olympics,” Lochte said. “That would be proving a lot of people wrong. That’s what I want to do.”
Only one thing ranks higher these days in Lochte’s world — his family. Wife Kayla and their two children, son Caiden and daughter Liv, happily occupy any free time he used to have.
“I have to go home, and I have to become, I guess you can say Super Dad,” Lochte said. “When I come home, I’m the play dad. They’re like ‘Daddy’s home, let’s play.’ I just got my butt kicked in practice, and I’m like ‘Kids, I just want to be left alone,' and I can’t.
“But it’s all worth it because my kids, my family is everything. I used to think when I was younger that swimming was my life, but now swimming is just a cherry on top.”
While Lochte has matured with his new life responsibilities, Fun Ryan still made plenty of appearances during Friday’s press conference. Like the discussion, which Lochte’s coach Gregg Troy was happy to start, about Caiden getting into paint and getting it on walls in the house for which it was not intended.
“His son got in the paint the other day,” Troy said. “We were riding out, and he said, ‘Son got into the paint, there’s paint all over the walls.’ So he’s working on some different issues.”
Ryan’s response came with a big smile. “But I don’t have to clean it up," Lochte said. “So I guess that’s a plus.”
Troy also said he’s occasionally called on to be a babysitter during practices.
“When all else fails, he keeps me pretty busy on deck,” Troy said.
“Yeah, he yelled at my son one time,” Lochte said.
That prompted the third man on the dais, fellow Florida Gator and world-record holder in the 100-meter butterfly, Caeleb Dressel, to say he’d heard that story.
Dressel and Lochte have been training together under Troy’s tutelage to get ready for the Trials. Dressel is the top seed in the 100 fly and the 50 and 100 freestyle races.
“I get to swim with Caeleb every day and we get to race each other and it’s so much fun,” Lochte said. “The other guys that we train with, we just have such a great group, and I think we’re all in a better spot than we were last year.”
Dressel also said training with a winner of 12 Olympic medals has been a blessing for him.
“Last year was really tough,” Dressel said. “I mean, there were points where I was throwing my hands in the air, I was butting heads with this guy (Troy). He put me in my place very respectfully. He’s got some wisdom on me, so he knows how to handle me.
“There were points when I didn’t know what I was swimming for, meets were so far away. I didn’t want to use that as a time to become lazy. So I’m a true believer in what Ryan said. I think we’re in a better situation now than what we would have been last year.”
Lochte’s path to a fifth berth on the U.S. team will not be easy. His best chance will come in the 200-meter individual medley, the event in which he has been the world-record holder for nearly a decade.
That world and American record time is 1:54.00. But Lochte’s seed time entering Wave II of the U.S. Olympic Trials, which begins with Sunday’s 10 a.m. prelims, is 1:57.76, which ties him for the No. 5 seed with 24-year-old Sam Stewart.
He’s entered in six events, but Troy said that program likely will be modified. Lochte is seeded 13th in the 200 backstroke, an event final that is the same night as the 200 IM, and 15th in the 400 IM on Sunday.
Troy also had fun poking Lochte about his advanced age — Dressel said “Troy gives him the most crap for being so old” — but that also means training regimens have to be adjusted.
“He does get tired a lot easier,” Troy said. “The training’s been similar (but) our workload isn’t quite the same as it might have been in the mid-20s and the early 20s. We have made some compensations to outside life things.
“There are all kinds of stresses on these guys. I can control the one at the pool, but I can’t control the outside. And the stress creates fatigue. What I’ve seen physically recovery time hasn’t been too bad. He’s much more mature in what he’s done.”
Only once did Lochte get truly serious and show a maturity he might not have flashed on his last three trips to Omaha. When asked if he was vaccinated, Lochte stood up for himself.
“I’ll go first,” Lochte said. “That’s a personal question, so I’m just, I’m not going to answer that.”
Good answer, Ryan. The people who need to know, know. By setting that kind of boundary, Lochte kept something personal to himself. That, in itself, is a big step.