Ryan Lochte is ready for the challenging path to a fifth Olympics

“I get to swim with Caeleb every day and we get to race each other and it’s so much fun,” Lochte said. “The other guys that we train with, we just have such a great group, and I think we’re all in a better spot than we were last year.”

Dressel also said training with a winner of 12 Olympic medals has been a blessing for him.

“Last year was really tough,” Dressel said. “I mean, there were points where I was throwing my hands in the air, I was butting heads with this guy (Troy). He put me in my place very respectfully. He’s got some wisdom on me, so he knows how to handle me.

“There were points when I didn’t know what I was swimming for, meets were so far away. I didn’t want to use that as a time to become lazy. So I’m a true believer in what Ryan said. I think we’re in a better situation now than what we would have been last year.”

Lochte’s path to a fifth berth on the U.S. team will not be easy. His best chance will come in the 200-meter individual medley, the event in which he has been the world-record holder for nearly a decade.