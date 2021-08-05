Ryan McBroom hits 20th home run of season as Omaha Storm Chasers defeat Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ryan McBroom hit his 20th home run of the season, helping Omaha build an early lead on its way to a 7-4 win over Columbus on Thursday night.

McBroom and Nick Dini each hit two-run homers and Kyle Isbel's two-run single in the fifth inning made it 6-0. Nick Pratto added a solo homer in the seventh, his fifth shot since joining the Chasers on July 20.

Isbel finished with three hits while Bobby Witt Jr. scored twice.

Omaha starter Marcelo Martinez was sharp, allowing no runs and two hits through the first six innings.

The teams continue their series at 6:05 p.m. Friday.