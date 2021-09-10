 Skip to main content
Ryan McBroom homers twice as Omaha Storm Chasers defeat St. Paul
BASEBALL
BASEBALL

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Ryan McBroom hit a pair of Omaha's four solo home runs as the Storm Chasers downed St. Paul 6-3 Friday night.

It was McBroom's second multi-homer game in the past week and gives him 29 on the season.

Bobby Witt Jr. homered in the first inning and added an RBI double in sixth when Omaha built a 4-0 lead. Witt has homered in each of the last three games.

Erick Mejia homered in the seventh after St. Paul pulled within 4-2.

Omaha has hit 11 homers in the first four games of the six-game series. The team play again at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.

