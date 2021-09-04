 Skip to main content
Ryan McBroom homers twice as Omaha Storm Chasers defeat Toledo
topical
BASEBALL

Ryan McBroom homers twice as Omaha Storm Chasers defeat Toledo

  Updated
Ryan McBroom hit a pair of solo homers and Omaha got outstanding pitching from its bullpen as the Storm Chasers downed Toledo 4-2 Saturday night at Werner Park.

Heading into Sunday's series finale, Omaha and Toledo are tied for the lead in the Triple-A East Midwest Division.

McBroom's first homer, in the fourth inning, tied it 2-2. Two batters later, Kyle Isbel, who hit the game-winning homer Friday, added another solo shot.

McBroom made it 4-2 in the eighth when he hit his 27th homer for the Chasers this season.

Grant Gavin, Collin Snider and Dylan Coleman combined for five shutout innings of relief for the Chasers.

Tags

