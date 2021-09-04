Ryan McBroom homers twice as Omaha Storm Chasers defeat Toledo

Ryan McBroom hit a pair of solo homers and Omaha got outstanding pitching from its bullpen as the Storm Chasers downed Toledo 4-2 Saturday night at Werner Park.

Heading into Sunday's series finale, Omaha and Toledo are tied for the lead in the Triple-A East Midwest Division.

McBroom's first homer, in the fourth inning, tied it 2-2. Two batters later, Kyle Isbel, who hit the game-winning homer Friday, added another solo shot.

McBroom made it 4-2 in the eighth when he hit his 27th homer for the Chasers this season.

Grant Gavin, Collin Snider and Dylan Coleman combined for five shutout innings of relief for the Chasers.