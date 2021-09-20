Ryan McBroom leads Triple-A as Omaha Storm Chasers top 200 homers

The crowd at Werner Park was still buzzing when Ryan McBroom swung at a cutter last Wednesday.

The batter in front of McBroom, Emmanuel Rivera, just hit a home run that traveled 453 feet. McBroom connected on the first pitch he saw, and hit it 470 feet.

“It was one of my better ones,” McBroom said of the distance. “Especially to reach 30 at the same time, it was a milestone for my career.”

That homer was the right-hander’s 30th this season, making him the franchise’s third player to hit at least 30 in a season since 2006. On Friday, he hit No. 31, the most by any Chaser since the team moved to Werner from Rosenblatt Stadium in 2011.

“To put up 30 regardless of where you are, I see it as an accomplishment,” McBroom said. “For a power guy like me who is supposed to drive in runs, it’s a proud moment to reach that number.”

The 29-year-old McBroom, who was drafted in 2014, hit 26 Triple-A home runs in 2019 when he was with the Yankees organization. But at the end of August that year, the Royals purchased his contract. He made his MLB debut a few days later on Sept. 3.

He played in 23 games for the Royals in 2019, 36 in last year’s shortened season and has eight at-bats in the big leagues this year.