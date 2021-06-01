Ryan O’Hearn hits walk-off home run to extending Storm Chasers winning streak to nine

One big swing Tuesday night kept the Omaha Storm Chasers’ winning streak alive.

Ryan O’Hearn hit a walk-off home run with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Chasers beat the Iowa Cubs 5-3 to extend their winning streak to nine games.

The two-run shot was O’Hearn’s first homer of the season and his only hit of the game.

Alcides Escobar had three hits, and Ryan McBroom had two hits for Omaha, which scored three runs in the bottom of the third after Iowa plated two in the top half.

The Cubs tied the game on a Trayce Thompson home run in the sixth.

The teams meet at Werner Park again Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.