Ryan O'Hearn homers in Omaha Storm Chasers win over St. Paul Saints
BASEBALL

The Omaha Storm Chasers got a win over the St. Paul Saints in the baseball season opener on Tuesday, May 4.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Ryan O'Hearn homered again Friday to lead the Omaha Storm Chasers to a 6-4 win over the St. Paul Saints. 

O'Hearn connected on a solo shot in the first inning to put the Storm Chasers ahead 2-0. It was his 10th home run this month. O'Hearn scored again off a double from Meibrys Viloria in the eighth inning and finished 1 for 3 at the plate and walked once. 

The Saints scored two runs in the bottom of the second to cut Omaha's lead to 3-2, but the Storm Chasers scored a run in the fifth and got a solo home run from Ryan McBroom to take a 6-4 lead and pull away. 

The Storm Chasers and Saints will continue their series Saturday at 7:05 p.m.

