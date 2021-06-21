Ryan O'Hearn's 12 homers in 15 games fuels Storm Chasers' power surge

Ryan O'Hearn reintroduced himself to Storm Chaser fans June 1.
Omaha was tied 3-3 with the Iowa Cubs in the bottom of the ninth when O'Hearn crushed a two-out, walk-off homer over the berm in right field at Werner Park.
That was the start to what has been a torrid month for the left-handed first baseman, who joined the Chasers on May 29 after being optioned by the Royals.
O'Hearn hit 12 homers and drove in 24 runs in Omaha's first 15 games this month, and the Chasers have won 21 of their past 26 to build a six-game lead in the Triple-A East Division. He's also batting .375.
"I've been pretty locked in lately. I don't think I've ever had numbers this high before," said O'Hearn, who has had nearly 1,000 at-bats for the Chasers since 2017.
Despite being on the roster for three weeks, O'Hearn is tied for third in the Triple-A East in homers behind teammates Ryan McBroom and Emmanuel Rivera. Last Thursday, O'Hearn hit his 12th homer to tie for the league lead, then two pitches later McBroom hit his 13th. McBroom added No. 14 in the first inning Sunday night. Rivera hit his 13th an inning later.
"He's a good hitter, really good hitter. He's got ridiculous strength and pop," O'Hearn said of McBroom.
That trio has plenty of company rounding the bases in what has proven to be a power-packed lineup. Gabriel Cancel has 10 homers. Shortstop Alcides Escobar, who played in Kansas City for eight seasons, homered twice last Tuesday, while Bubba Starling has seven homers in 59 at-bats and has two multi-homer games.
Omaha, last in homers in the Pacific Coast League in 2019, has the most home runs in the minors with 83. In the last 16 games, the Chasers have hit four or more homers seven times.
"This is the best Triple-A team I've been a part of, without a doubt," O'Hearn said. "Hitting is contagious. It's a common phrase, but it's very true. There's not an easy out in the lineup.
"Everyone's a solid player, plays solid defense. On top of that, guys are just raking, having quality at-bats every night. Pitchers are throwing strikes. You get all that, you get used to winning. It's a mindset. That's where this team is at right now."
Winning is fun at Triple-A for O'Hearn, but he would prefer to be back in the big leagues.
O'Hearn, who turns 28 in July, has spent parts of the past four seasons with the Royals. He hit 12 homers in 44 games in 2018, and in 2019 he had 14 home runs in 105 games. But this spring, he batted .189 in 20 games before being sent down.
He's put in his work since arriving in Omaha.
"You're never going to master hitting, but you clean up mechanics and work to get better. Here, I've been able to get consistent at-bats and that helps to get comfortable, getting at-bats everyday," O'Hearn said.
"Hopefully the next time I get to Kansas City, I can keep doing what I've been doing here."
Omaha begins its 13-game road trip Tuesday night at Iowa.
