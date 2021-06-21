Ryan O'Hearn's 12 homers in 15 games fuels Storm Chasers' power surge

Omaha, last in homers in the Pacific Coast League in 2019, has the most home runs in the minors with 83. In the last 16 games, the Chasers have hit four or more homers seven times.

"This is the best Triple-A team I've been a part of, without a doubt," O'Hearn said. "Hitting is contagious. It's a common phrase, but it's very true. There's not an easy out in the lineup.

"Everyone's a solid player, plays solid defense. On top of that, guys are just raking, having quality at-bats every night. Pitchers are throwing strikes. You get all that, you get used to winning. It's a mindset. That's where this team is at right now."

Winning is fun at Triple-A for O'Hearn, but he would prefer to be back in the big leagues.

O'Hearn, who turns 28 in July, has spent parts of the past four seasons with the Royals. He hit 12 homers in 44 games in 2018, and in 2019 he had 14 home runs in 105 games. But this spring, he batted .189 in 20 games before being sent down.

He's put in his work since arriving in Omaha.

"You're never going to master hitting, but you clean up mechanics and work to get better. Here, I've been able to get consistent at-bats and that helps to get comfortable, getting at-bats everyday," O'Hearn said.