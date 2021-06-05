Ryan Patterson starting swimming later than most, but now he's an Olympic Trials qualifier

“Jay spotted me and said we should get you swimming year round,” Patterson said. “They took a chance on me when I wasn’t a very strong swimmer. He was the one who believed in me. I guess he saw something in me that I might be able to help the high school team out.”

Another part of Patterson’s life that has blossomed in recent years is his photography business. Since inheriting a camera from his grandma when he was 6, Patterson took a keen interest in photography that since has turned to a business that helps pay for his college expenses.

In eighth grade Patterson created an Instagram account — dyecastryan — to display photos he was taking of model airplanes. United Airlines contacted him to see if it could use one of his pictures to announce the retirement of one of its planes.

Soon after Patterson was taking his first helicopter ride and shooting pictures of airports and planes on the ground. He quickly was hooked on helicopters, a passion not necessarily shared by his parents, Andrew and Jenny.