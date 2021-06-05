Ryan Patterson starting swimming later than most, but now he's an Olympic Trials qualifier

A knee injury sustained while playing catcher the summer before his freshman year of high school started Ryan Patterson on a swimming journey that led him to the U.S. Swim Trials.
The George Washington senior-to-be, who was a state champion in the 200-yard freestyle at Elkhorn South, may have come to the sport later than most. But the progress he made since taking a shine to swimming full time as a high school sophomore put him in elite company as a Trials qualifier.
Patterson competed in Friday’s prelims of the 100-meter backstroke during Wave I of the U.S. Olympic Trials at the CHI Health Center. Turns out swimming wasn’t as hard on the body as baseball.
“I decided to try something a little better for my body,” Patterson said. “I started swimming high school just for fun, but it all started becoming a little more serious. When I decided I wanted to focus on this, it blossomed to what it is now.”
Jay Thiltgen, a coach for both the Elkhorn high school team and the Aquatic Club of Elkhorn Otters, noticed Patterson working out one day at the Common Ground pool and encouraged the then-16-year-old to go out for the high school team.
After one season Patterson was named a team captain, and the following season Patterson was the first boys individual state swimming champion in Elkhorn South history.
“Jay spotted me and said we should get you swimming year round,” Patterson said. “They took a chance on me when I wasn’t a very strong swimmer. He was the one who believed in me. I guess he saw something in me that I might be able to help the high school team out.”
Another part of Patterson’s life that has blossomed in recent years is his photography business. Since inheriting a camera from his grandma when he was 6, Patterson took a keen interest in photography that since has turned to a business that helps pay for his college expenses.
In eighth grade Patterson created an Instagram account — dyecastryan — to display photos he was taking of model airplanes. United Airlines contacted him to see if it could use one of his pictures to announce the retirement of one of its planes.
Soon after Patterson was taking his first helicopter ride and shooting pictures of airports and planes on the ground. He quickly was hooked on helicopters, a passion not necessarily shared by his parents, Andrew and Jenny.
By the end of his senior year at Elkhorn South, Patterson was hired by United for a professional photo shoot that he said was related to the retirement of the 747 jets. Then when the global pandemic hit last year, and airplanes were sidelined with the drop in demand for flights, Patterson’s talents again were needed.
“Those pictures really blew up on the internet, and suddenly my passion was turning into a full-time job,” Patterson said. “It began paying for itself, my apartment at school, and my family and coaches were so supportive of my double life as a student and photographer.”
Patterson also captured haunting images at what he calls airplane boneyards where no-longer-used planes were being stored and harvested for parts. As an organizational sciences major, with minors in communications and history, Patterson hopes to continue working in the airline industry after he graduates from George Washington.
In interviews after his 100 backstroke swim Friday, Patterson hinted at retiring from the sport. He said Saturday that he will call it a career after his final season at GWU concludes next spring.
While his father got a new job in Atlanta, the Pattersons have hung on to their Elkhorn house until the conclusion of the Trials, just in case he qualified. Everyone was on hand to watch both Friday and Saturday when Patterson decided to swim a 50 freestyle in Saturday’s time trials.
Now that younger sister Julia, who was a member of Elkhorn South’s 2019 Class B state soccer championship team, has graduated, the city where Ryan trained last summer with the Dynamo Swim Club will be home.
“I’m so grateful to everyone at Elkhorn, the Otters, George Washington and Dynamo for how accepting they’ve been of me and helped me reach this dream,” Patterson said. “At the end of my junior year in high school this started blossoming into something special.