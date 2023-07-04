The strikeouts kept piling up for Ryan Yarbrough at Werner Park last Thursday.

The 6-foot-5 left-hander struck out Iowa's Matt Mervis to end the first inning. He struck out the side in the second, then started the third with another strikeout.

Yarbrough struck out nine in a 12-batter stretch for the Storm Chasers before he was lifted after reaching his predetermined limit of 80 pitches.

"Breaking ball really helped set everything up," Yarbrough said.

Yarbrough has been sharp in his first two injury rehab starts in Omaha, allowing two runs and six hits with 12 strikeouts over 8.2 innings.

"He's a guy who knows how to pitch. He knows what he wants to do with every batter that steps in that box," Chaser manager Mike Jirschele said. "By looking at him and being around him, I don't see anything from that injury that's bothering him. He's doing his job.

"You would never know that had happened to him."

What happened to Yarbrough was a scary scene at Kauffman Stadium on May 7. Yarbrough delivered a sixth-inning pitch to Oakland's Ryan Noda, who hit a line drive 106.2 mph off the bat that struck Yarbrough on the temple, causing multiple facial fractures.

The fractures didn't require surgery and he spent one night in the hospital. Yarbrough said he's grateful that the outcome wasn't more severe.

"I try not to focus on that or even think about that anymore," Yarbrough said. "Just very thankful. It could have been way worse."

The injury occurred less than two months ago, but the 31-yera-old is building his stamina and is on track to return to the Royals soon. He's eligible to come off the 60-day injured list Friday, just before the all-star break.

"I had zero expectations, honestly. I had to take it day by day," Yarbrough said of his return to the mound. "I just wanted to focus on getting better every day."

Yarbrough can lean on his experience.

He has pitched in the majors the past six years — he was a 16-game winner for Tampa Bay in 2018. He said he never had anything like that happen before, but he has worked to move past that and feels comfortable on the mound.

"It was a freak accident," Yarbrough said. "There was no ill intent. It was something that was extremely unfortunate, but you get through it. I'm blessed I recovered and am able to do what I do on a normal basis."

In the days after the injury, Yarbrough heard from Noda as well as Toronto pitcher Chris Bassitt, who in 2021 sustained a similar injury. Bassitt had a broken jaw after he was hit by a line drive.

When Yarbrough was removed from last Thursday's game, he received an ovation from the Omaha crowd. Yarbrough likely will get the same treatment whenever he's called up and makes an appearance for Kansas City.

"It will be good to be back playing with the guys," he said. "It can be tough through the process and just watching them on TV, but I think it's the same when you have any injury."

