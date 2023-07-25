Terence “Bud” Crawford’s fight with Errol Spence on Saturday is fast approaching, but the welterweight stars have a full week of events building up to their anticipated showdown.
The leadup to the fight kicked off Tuesday with Crawford and Spence making their grand arrivals to Las Vegas at the MGM Grand.
On Wednesday, fighters on the undercard will hold an open workout at 3 p.m., with Crawford and Spence set to make appearances.
The welterweight stars will hold a final press conference at 3 p.m. Thursday to preview their fight, then step on the scales for the weigh-in at 5 p.m. Friday.
All the events leading up to Saturday's fight will be livestreamed on Showtime Sports’ YouTube or Facebook page and Premier Boxing Champions’ YouTube events page.
Crawford enters the bout at 39-0 (30 KOs), while Spence is 28-0 (22 knockouts).
Photos: Omaha party sends off Terence 'Bud' Crawford ahead of training camp
Terence “Bud” Crawford plays basketball with people during a hometown send-off for him ahead of his fight with fellow welterweight world champion Errol Spence on July 29. Photographed at B&B Sports Academy in North Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Hundreds of people gather for a hometown send-off for Terence “Bud” Crawford ahead of his fight with fellow welterweight world champion Errol Spence on July 29. Photographed at B&B Sports Academy in North Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Terence “Bud” Crawford plays basketball with Isaiah Louis, 11, of Omaha, during a hometown send-off for him ahead of his fight with fellow welterweight world champion Errol Spence on July 29. Photographed at B&B Sports Academy in North Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Terence “Bud” Crawford gets a photo with LJ Mason, 7, of Omaha, during a hometown send-off for him ahead of his fight with fellow welterweight world champion Errol Spence on July 29. Photographed at B&B Sports Academy in North Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Terence “Bud” Crawford signs autographs during a hometown send-off for him ahead of his fight with fellow welterweight world champion Errol Spence on July 29. Photographed at B&B Sports Academy in North Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Terence “Bud” Crawford signs autographs during a hometown send-off for him ahead of his fight with fellow welterweight world champion Errol Spence on July 29. Photographed at B&B Sports Academy in North Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Terence “Bud” Crawford high-fives Henry Heiser, 7, of Omaha, during a hometown send-off for him ahead of his fight with fellow welterweight world champion Errol Spence on July 29. Photographed at B&B Sports Academy in North Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
O.NE Finest dancers perform during a hometown send-off for Terence “Bud” Crawford ahead of his fight with fellow welterweight world champion Errol Spence on July 29. Photographed at B&B Sports Academy in North Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
O.NE Finest dancers perform during a hometown send-off for Terence “Bud” Crawford ahead of his fight with fellow welterweight world champion Errol Spence on July 29. Photographed at B&B Sports Academy in North Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Hundreds of people gather for a hometown send-off for Terence “Bud” Crawford ahead of his fight with fellow welterweight world champion Errol Spence on July 29. Photographed at B&B Sports Academy in North Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Ezekiel Hemphill, of Omaha, and his son, also name Ezekiel, watch Terence “Bud” Crawford play basketball with people during a hometown send-off for him ahead of his fight with fellow welterweight world champion Errol Spence on July 29. Photographed at B&B Sports Academy in North Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Steven Nelson, left, and Terence “Bud” Crawford celebrate Nelson's birthday early during a hometown send-off for Crawford ahead of his fight with fellow welterweight world champion Errol Spence on July 29. Photographed at B&B Sports Academy in North Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!