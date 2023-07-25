Terence “Bud” Crawford’s fight with Errol Spence on Saturday is fast approaching, but the welterweight stars have a full week of events building up to their anticipated showdown.

The leadup to the fight kicked off Tuesday with Crawford and Spence making their grand arrivals to Las Vegas at the MGM Grand.

On Wednesday, fighters on the undercard will hold an open workout at 3 p.m., with Crawford and Spence set to make appearances.

The welterweight stars will hold a final press conference at 3 p.m. Thursday to preview their fight, then step on the scales for the weigh-in at 5 p.m. Friday.

All the events leading up to Saturday's fight will be livestreamed on Showtime Sports’ YouTube or Facebook page and Premier Boxing Champions’ YouTube events page.

Crawford enters the bout at 39-0 (30 KOs), while Spence is 28-0 (22 knockouts).​

Photos: Omaha party sends off Terence 'Bud' Crawford ahead of training camp