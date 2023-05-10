Michael Hermasillo's fifth home run of the season turned out to be his biggest hit of the year thus far as the solo shot in the ninth led the Scranton-Wilkes Barre RailRiders to a 4-3 walk-off win over the Omaha Storm Chasers Wednesday afternoon at PNC Field.

The Chasers (12-21) had the bases loaded with one out down 3-2 in the top of the ninth but could only tie the game as Nick Loftin's sacrifice fly scored Dairon Blanco.

Blanco opened the game's scoring with a solo dinger in the third, his second of the year.

With Omaha up 2-0, the RailRiders (16-19) scored three runs — two of which were walked in.

The Chasers ended up outhitting SWB 5-4 but stranded nine runners on base.

Omaha is now 2-6 to begin the month of May and will look to get its first win versus Scranton Thursday with first pitch set for 5:35 p.m.

Omaha (12-21)... 001 010 001 — 4 5 0

Scranton-Wilkes Barre (16-19)... 000 030 001 — 3 4 1

Photos: Omaha Storm Chasers through the years