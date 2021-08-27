Second-place Union Omaha aims to snap North Texas unbeaten streak

Union Omaha will return home Saturday for its first match at Werner Park since inclement weather forced a postponement back on Aug. 7.

The Owls, currently sitting in second place in the USL League One standings, are set for a 7 p.m. match against North Texas SC. The game will be carried on ESPN Plus.

North Texas is on a seven-match unbeaten streak, which includes a 1-1 home draw against Union Omaha on July 31. The Owls are coming off a 1-0 road defeat to first-place Chattanooga Red Wolves SC, which hasn't lost since June.

Union Omaha will hope the weather cooperates Saturday, unlike its last home game.

Rain and lightning kept the Owls from completing their match against Forward Madison three weeks ago. Play was halted in the 58th minute. The two teams learned Friday that match will be restarted and played in its entirety at 7 p.m. on Oct. 20 at Werner Park.

