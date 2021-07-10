Senior Open notes: 45 volunteers come from 14 states to help maintain Omaha Country Club

It’s not only the golfers in the U.S. Senior Open who come from all parts of the country.
Keeping the Omaha Country Club course at its best this week are 45 volunteers, many of them assistant course superintendents, from 14 states to augment the club’s grounds staff of 30.
“Friends who work at pretty good clubs like to send their assistants,” said Eric McPherson, the club’s director of greens and grounds. “They want them to go someplace and learn. Watch an operation, watch an event take place. So those are the recruits we make first.”
He said the sponsoring United States Golf Association helps with the next group of recruits, staff members from future USGA championship sites. Those work in key positions like hand-watering greens and setup.
“It allows the future-site clubs to have key people watch the operation, learn and make some judgments about how it may or may not be similar to their operation,” McPherson said. “It also puts those people in key roles alongside the same USGA people they’ll see in a year or two so they can start to foster relationships.”
There are volunteers from USGA future sites Saucon Valley and SentryWorld for the Senior Open, Los Angeles Country Club for the U.S. Open., Lancaster (Pennsylvania) Country Club for the U.S. Women’s Open and The Honors Course in Tennessee for the U.S. Amateur.
Family of McPherson and assistant superintendent Bobby Bolin are on the crew, as are four of McPherson’s former assistant superintendents. McPherson’s wife, Stephanie, runs the club’s grounds maintenance center office.
The daily routine began with last Sunday’s evening shift. The enlarged crew reports at 4:30 a.m. for a morning shift of three to four hours and returns at 4:30 p.m. for another shift of similar length. Former OCC caddies fill divots after each day’s play, except Wednesday night, when 14 volunteers attending a turf producers annual meeting take their turn.
McPherson and management team members put in 16-hour days starting at 4 a.m. Eight staff members or volunteers will walk-mow greens more than 15 times during the week, logging more than 45 miles per person.
McPherson said he appreciates the reciprocation shown by his profession. He first volunteered for a championship event in 1992, when the Senior Players Championship was in his home state of Michigan.
In advance of the Senior Opens at Omaha Country Club, where he’s been for 10 years, he was at the 2011 and 2012 tournaments, then again in 2019.
“I really love the championship aspect,” he said. “I think it’s great for the club to be able to showcase their golf course and show it off, not just to an international audience, but maybe somewhat local people who have never had the chance to see this piece of property.”
Local caddie steps in
Greg Kraft’s caddie tore his calf muscle on the 11th green Friday. What did Kraft do?
He asked standard-bearer Jackson Herbert to take over. Herbert will be a senior at Omaha Creighton Prep.
“He’s a caddie here, and he knows the course really well, so I said, just bring out another sign bearer, I’ll take Jackson,” Kraft said.
“And then we got it going. So then coming up 18 yesterday I said, ‘You want to keep going?’ He goes, ‘Yeah, if you want me,’ and I said, ‘Well, I’ll see you tomorrow.’
“So it’s been fun. He’s a great, great kid, and he’s a good help. He knows — he’s perfect, knows exactly what to do.”
DQ’d after restart
Marcus Meloan was disqualified after the restart Saturday. He failed to be ready on the 15th hole when play resumed.
He was competing in his first Senior Open and had made the cut with a second-round 69.