Senior Open notes: 45 volunteers come from 14 states to help maintain Omaha Country Club

It’s not only the golfers in the U.S. Senior Open who come from all parts of the country.

Keeping the Omaha Country Club course at its best this week are 45 volunteers, many of them assistant course superintendents, from 14 states to augment the club’s grounds staff of 30.

“Friends who work at pretty good clubs like to send their assistants,” said Eric McPherson, the club’s director of greens and grounds. “They want them to go someplace and learn. Watch an operation, watch an event take place. So those are the recruits we make first.”

He said the sponsoring United States Golf Association helps with the next group of recruits, staff members from future USGA championship sites. Those work in key positions like hand-watering greens and setup.

“It allows the future-site clubs to have key people watch the operation, learn and make some judgments about how it may or may not be similar to their operation,” McPherson said. “It also puts those people in key roles alongside the same USGA people they’ll see in a year or two so they can start to foster relationships.”