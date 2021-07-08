Senior Open notes: 67-year-old Jay Haas barely misses shooting his age

With five birdies, 67-year-old Jay Haas said, he was capable of shooting his age. That feat has been don­­e by only three golfers, Tom Watson, Hale Irwin and Jerry Barber, and each did it three times.

Haas ended up at 1-under 69.

“Well, this would be pretty legitimate if I did it on this golf course, yes, and I did think that,’’ he said. “You know, five birdies out here is certainly enough to do that with a par 70, to shoot 3-under par. Today was my day, I think, because I think they let us play a little bit today. I think the tees on some of the holes were up a little bit.

“With the weather getting better, I think the course will dry out and play a little faster, which will be good for me.”

Watson, at 69 in 2019, had two 68s and a 69 at Notre Dame’s Warren Course. Irwin’s three came at different Senior Opens, the last at 72 in 2017. Barber’s three, when he was 76, were rounds of 74, 75 and 76 in 1992 at Saucon Valley in Pennsylvania.

Mild weather 'great way to start the tournament'

Thursday’s mild weather at the U.S. Senior Open was a welcome sight for medical personnel.