Senior Open notes: 67-year-old Jay Haas barely misses shooting his age

With five birdies, 67-year-old Jay Haas said, he was capable of shooting his age. That feat has been done by only three golfers, Tom Watson, Hale Irwin and Jerry Barber, and each did it three times.
Haas ended up at 1-under 69.
“Well, this would be pretty legitimate if I did it on this golf course, yes, and I did think that,’’ he said. “You know, five birdies out here is certainly enough to do that with a par 70, to shoot 3-under par. Today was my day, I think, because I think they let us play a little bit today. I think the tees on some of the holes were up a little bit.
“With the weather getting better, I think the course will dry out and play a little faster, which will be good for me.”
Watson, at 69 in 2019, had two 68s and a 69 at Notre Dame’s Warren Course. Irwin’s three came at different Senior Opens, the last at 72 in 2017. Barber’s three, when he was 76, were rounds of 74, 75 and 76 in 1992 at Saucon Valley in Pennsylvania.
Mild weather 'great way to start the tournament'
Thursday’s mild weather at the U.S. Senior Open was a welcome sight for medical personnel.
It was also a far cry from the previous Senior Open in Omaha eight years ago, when the hot and humid conditions kept the first aid stations busy.
“We’ve all heard horror stories about 2013,” said Dr. Chris Elliott, CHI’s chief medical officer. “This is a great way to start the tournament.”
Elliott and his crew were watching golf outside one of the two medical tents at Omaha Country Club. There had been little business by midday, just the way the medical team liked it.
“We had a food service worker who got a steam burn, and a woman had an allergic reaction to her medicine,” Elliott said. “But for the most part, it’s been quiet.”
Elliott, who called his own golf game “average,” said at least three people — a doctor, a nurse and another support staffer — man the tents at all times.
“It’s been a great day today, but it’s supposed to get hot tomorrow,” he said. “We’re enjoying this while we can.”
Wedding bells ahead
Coming from a sports-loving family, Shelby Roh wasn’t going to let anything stop her from attending the tournament.
Not even her upcoming wedding Saturday.
“Our wedding details are pretty much done,” she said. “We really enjoy these tourneys, and we wanted to come out at least one day.”
Shelby was there with several family members and one future family member — the groom, Mike Schaefer. He also knows sports, covering Nebraska football and recruiting for a website and hosting a radio show devoted to the same.
Roh said the two would be too busy Friday to make a return trip to the tournament.
“The guys are playing golf, and I’ll be getting my nails done,” she said. “But it was fun to have everybody out here today.”
Mike and Shelby will be married at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.
Keeping it green
The guy sitting up against a tree while enjoying the tourney Thursday was Nick Schon, a member of the OCC grounds crew.
It was only about 1 p.m., and it had already been a long day for him.
“My alarm went off at 3 this morning, and I got here about 4,” he said. “We’ve been working in split shifts while trying to do things without being seen.”
Schon said the weather in the weeks leading up to the tourney helped make the course look its best.
“It’s been ideal for growing grass,” he said. “There have been a few complaints that the rough is too thick, but the players have mostly been complimentary.”
Schon said it was also nice to have so many fans at the course.
“It’s great to see them back out,” he said. “Along with the College World Series and the Olympic Swim trials, Omaha feels like the sports capital of the world.”
That telltale yell
Even the best players in the world aren’t perfect, as evidenced by what happened on the 10th fairway Thursday afternoon.
Woody Austin and Rod Pampling both hit their drives slightly left, which led to the echoes of “Fore!” from the tee box that echoed down the fairway. Fans covered their heads and hoped for the best, and fortunately, nobody was hit.
One fan kept it positive despite the scare.
“If you’ve got to go, this is as good a way as any,” he said.
Tough decisions
Fans had to make some tough choices Thursday afternoon when it came time to see some popular players tee off.
For example:
>> At 1:48 p.m. on the first tee was the threesome of Vijay Singh, Chris DiMarco and Tom Lehman. Teeing off at No. 10 were Corey Pavin, Scott Verplank and Jeff Maggert.
>> At 1:58 p.m. was a group featuring Rocco Mediate. Teeing off on 10 were Jim Furyk, Mike Weir and Alex Cejka.
>> At 2:09 p.m. on No. 1 were Fred Couples, Mark O’Meara and Jose Maria Olazabal.
>> At 2:19 p.m. on No. 1 was the trio of Ernie Els, Bernhard Langer and Jerry Kelly. Matt Gogel led a group that was teeing off on No. 10.
For the record, Els drew the loudest cheers and perhaps the largest gallery at the start of his round.
Chip shots
Mark Hensby, the youngest 50-year-old in the field, and Kirk Triplett withdrew during the round for medical reasons. Hensby was 1 over after 10 holes while playing in the morning. Triplett was 9 over after 9.
Marco Dawson had the day’s only eagle, on the par-5 sixth.
The par-4 10th was the day’s hardest hole, with a 4.636 stroke average, and the par-4 eighth was next at 4.552. Moving up to No. 3 was the par-4 fourth at 4.403. Only the sixth and the par-4 13th played under par.
Matt Gogel, married to former Omahan Blair Lauritzen, was at even par until his approach shot to 18 — his ninth hole — bounced off a cart path and stopped near the concession tent between the 10th tee and ninth green. He made a good bogey there but shot 39 coming in for a 75.
