Senior Open notes: Amateur Drew Forrester has special day despite elimination

“I’m comfortable just watching from over here,” he said. “I can see the 18th hole from my deck, so that’s good enough for me.”

Prime viewing spot

Mary Nastase had one of the best seats in the house when players teed off on the first hole Friday morning.

She was sitting in the front row of the gallery and seemed to be enjoying it.

“We got here early and found a good spot,” she said. “We’re going to stay right here for a while.”

The 68-year-old was at the tourney in part to celebrate the birthday of her son, Nick.

“We walked a lot when we came to this tournament in 2013,” Mary said. “I’m happy to be sitting right here.”

Hardworking volunteers

It takes an army of volunteers to make this tournament run smoothly, and two of them — Dennis Stara and Rich Mendenhall — were busy along the ninth fairway.

Both retired and both from Lincoln, they had one of the better jobs on a hot day. They were positioned in a shady spot, with their primary duty marking any wayward drives that landed in the nearby rough.