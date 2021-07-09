Senior Open notes: Amateur Drew Forrester has special day despite elimination

He didn’t make the cut, but amateur Drew Forrester shared a special moment with his son Friday at the U.S. Senior Open.
Forrester allowed 13-year-old Ethan to carry his bag on the final hole. Ethan and his 10-year-old sister, Lucy, walked the entire course the first two tourney days with their mom, Joanne.
After Forrester finished putting out on his next-to-last hole, Ethan took over as caddie. He carried his dad’s bag on the final par 4, and the two shared a hug after Forrester sank his final putt of the day.
Forrester wasn’t your typical competitor. He didn’t start playing golf until he was 23 and currently coaches the sport at Calvert Hall High School in Baltimore.
He was one of 35 amateurs to qualify for the Senior Open out of almost 3,000. The 58-year-old had been trying to qualify since he turned 50, finally breaking through with a sectional win.
Joanne Forrester said she was proud that her husband made the field.
“He loves the sport so much,” she said. “He played golf the morning we got married 19 years ago and won the club tournament, so that was a special day for him.”
Friday was also a special day as Forrester wiped away tears after embracing his son on the final hole.
How hilly is it?
If Mike “Fluff” Cowan looked somewhat spent after Friday’s round, he had a good reason.
The 73-year-old caddie said the layout of Omaha Country Club poses a tremendous challenge.
“That’s the hilliest golf course that I’ve ever worked,” he said. “It’s the granddaddy of them all.”
That’s saying something for a guy who is a 40-year tour veteran and one of its best-known caddies. Cowan has carried the bag for Ed Sabo (1976-78), Peter Jacobsen (1978-96), Tiger Woods (1996-99) and Jim Furyk (1999-present).
Furyk and Cowan made a good team Friday. Furyk shot a 6-under 64 to move into contention.
Good neighbor
Living across the street from OCC, Jeff Campbell was an interested observer Friday morning.
He said he liked the way everything was being handled, including limited traffic in the neighborhood.
“They’ve done an absolutely wonderful job,” he said. “This is our first experience with the tournament, and I’ve got nothing but good things to say.”
Campbell moved into his house four years ago, so he missed the 2013 Senior Open, also held at OCC. He said the local homeowners association had given the neighborhood a heads-up about what to expect with the tourney.
“I’m comfortable just watching from over here,” he said. “I can see the 18th hole from my deck, so that’s good enough for me.”
Prime viewing spot
Mary Nastase had one of the best seats in the house when players teed off on the first hole Friday morning.
She was sitting in the front row of the gallery and seemed to be enjoying it.
“We got here early and found a good spot,” she said. “We’re going to stay right here for a while.”
The 68-year-old was at the tourney in part to celebrate the birthday of her son, Nick.
“We walked a lot when we came to this tournament in 2013,” Mary said. “I’m happy to be sitting right here.”
Hardworking volunteers
It takes an army of volunteers to make this tournament run smoothly, and two of them — Dennis Stara and Rich Mendenhall — were busy along the ninth fairway.
Both retired and both from Lincoln, they had one of the better jobs on a hot day. They were positioned in a shady spot, with their primary duty marking any wayward drives that landed in the nearby rough.
“It’s kind of the luck of the draw what job you get,” Stara said. “We got lucky today.”
Both men also worked the 2013 tournament, when there was no limitation on the number of fans. The gallery was capped at 7,000 fans per day this year because of COVID-19.
“I miss having the really big crowds we had in 2013,” Stara said. “But it’s still been pretty good attendance the first two days, and probably bigger crowds this weekend.”
