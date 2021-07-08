Senior Open notes: Mild weather is 'a great way to start the tournament'

Not even her upcoming wedding Saturday.

“Our wedding details are pretty much done,” she said. “We really enjoy these tourneys, and we wanted to come out at least one day.”

Shelby was there with several family members and one future family member — the groom, Mike Schaefer. He also knows sports, covering Nebraska football and recruiting for a website and hosting a radio show devoted to the same.

Roh said the two would be too busy Friday to make a return trip to the tournament.

“The guys are playing golf, and I’ll be getting my nails done,” she said. “But it was fun to have everybody out here today.”

Mike and Shelby will be married at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.

Keeping it green

The guy sitting up against a tree while enjoying the tourney Thursday was Nick Schon, a member of the OCC grounds crew.

It was only about 1 p.m., and it had already been a long day for him.

“My alarm went off at 3 this morning, and I got here about 4,” he said. “We’ve been working in split shifts while trying to do things without being seen.”